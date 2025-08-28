Cairo: Huawei Egypt, the leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, has signed a cooperation protocol with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport to establish the Huawei ICT Academy Support Center (IASC), a fully integrated platform designed to support ICT Academies across Egypt.

Witnessed by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, the MoU was signed by Mr. Dou Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei Technologies, and Professor Ismail Abdel Ghaffar, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), with Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, and Eng. Asmaa Serag, Managing Director of Huawei ICT Academy Egypt, also in attendance.

The Huawei ICT Academy Support Center (IASC) is part of Huawei’s ongoing efforts to provide educational and training resources that strengthen the role of Huawei ICT Academies in Egypt. The center will support the operation of existing academies, facilitate the development of new ones, cultivate ICT talent, and promote ICT education, aligning with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and its ambition to achieve comprehensive digital transformation while empowering youth as the driving force of sustainable development.

H.E. Professor Ismail Abdel Ghaffar, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), said “We are proud of our strategic partnership with Huawei Egypt, a leading company in the field of information and communications technology. This collaboration has been crowned by the signing of a cooperation protocol to establish the Huawei ICT Academy Support Center (IASC). This step comes within the framework of our shared commitment to developing human capital and preparing young national talents.”

Dr. Abdel Ghafar further explained that the new center will serve as a cornerstone in the Academy’s efforts to deliver advanced training programs aligned with the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “It will enable our students to obtain internationally recognized certifications, opening up wide-ranging career opportunities,” he said.

He concluded: “We firmly believe that this cooperation will strongly support Egypt’s Vision 2030 for comprehensive digital transformation and sustainable development, while further strengthening the Academy’s role as a leading educational and research institution in the Arab region.”

Dou Yong, Senior Vice President Huawei Technologies, said: “For 25 years, Huawei has proudly served as a digital enabler and trusted partner to the Egyptian market, contributing to the expansion of network connectivity, the enhancement of digital infrastructure, and the development of digital skills among Egyptian youth. Today’s protocol agreement with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport marks a new chapter in our collaboration, with the launch of the Huawei ICT Academy Support Center—an advanced hub that will strengthen our national ICT Academy network, promote ICT education, and create new opportunities for students to earn global certifications and pursue real-world career paths.”

Huawei Egypt also took part in the forum’s second panel named, “The role of the Arab private sector and Arab businessmen in activating and implementing the Arab AI Initiative” The discussion emphasized the importance of building sustainable public-private partnerships to drive innovation and support digital transformation in the region.

During the panel, Eng. Medhat Mahmoud, Chief Digital transformation for the Northern Africa Region at Huawei Enterprise Business Group, emphasized that AI is now a general-purpose technology transforming sectors such as healthcare, education, energy, and finance. He highlighted the progress of Arab countries, including Egypt, in launching national AI strategies, while stressing the need to localize AI to reflect regional culture and values. Eng. Medhat outlined Huawei’s three-pillar approach: delivering advanced AI through Egypt’s first Huawei-built Public Cloud, adapting AI to local sectoral needs, and developing talent through programs like the ITB (ICT) Talent Bank program. He reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to being a long-term partner in driving AI adoption and digital transformation across the region.

This milestone builds on Huawei’s strong track record in Egypt, where the company has already trained over 50,000 ICT talents through its ITB (ICT) Talent Bank program and enabled tens of thousands of developers to innovate using Huawei Cloud. With the launch of one of the region’s most advanced digital centers in Egypt, Huawei reaffirms its long-term commitment to the supporting the digital economy—empowering digital talent, fostering innovation, and preparing youth to lead the way in the era of AI and advanced technologies.