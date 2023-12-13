Manama, Bahrain – At the recently concluded 2nd annual Arab International Cybersecurity Summit (AICS), Huawei showcased its cybersecurity assurance framework along with cutting-edge solutions and innovations with built-in security features while urging Middle Eastern leaders to reinforce cyber resilience through open collaboration. Participating under the theme “Security, No Compromise, Your Advantage, Security,” Huawei was an official Telecom Partner at AICS 2023.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit 2023 was hosted by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and brought together government regulators, industry professionals, and solution providers to discuss and develop plans to secure their cyber and IT infrastructure.

Aziz Tang, CEO, Huawei Bahrain, stated, “As a global ICT leader with a long-standing history in Bahrain and the rest of the Arab world, cybersecurity and privacy protection is our top priority. Customer trust and success are the foundation of our business, and we strive to live by this principle in every aspect of our business. The Arab International Cybersecurity Summit is the largest convention of its kind, and we are proud to demonstrate our cybersecurity leadership at this event.”

Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, CEO of NCSC Bahrain, visited the Huawei booth at the event and was briefed by Sultan Mahmood Malik, Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Office, Huawei Gulf North, on Huawei’s latest cybersecurity innovations and its commitment to building a safer and secure digital economy in Bahrain. Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa felicitated Huawei in recognition of the company’s efforts in helping build Bahrain’s cybersecurity and pave the way for future collaboration and trust-building activities.

Sultan Mahmood Malik also delivered a keynote speech at AICS 2023, highlighting Huawei’s End-to-End Cybersecurity Assurance Framework. He stated, “At Huawei, every single product and solution is designed, sourced and produced, tested and verified, delivered to our customers, and is maintained, with the highest considerations for cybersecurity at its core. Cybersecurity is built-in everything we do at Huawei.”

Kamal Zian, Chief Information Security Officer, Huawei Gulf North, participated in a panel discussion on “Public—Private Partnerships: Strengthening Collaboration for Enhanced Cyber Defense”. He highlighted, “Regional events like AICS provide a platform to present and discuss the latest cybersecurity information, trends, and technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence and the role that it can play in thwarting sophisticated cyberattacks.”

At the event, Huawei showcased its End-to-End Cybersecurity Assurance Framework, the Huawei Enterprise Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection Strategy, and its Anti-Ransomware and All-Scenario Data Protection solutions. The company also demonstrated its secured and trusted carrier network that provides a fully protected 5G and F5G Transport Network and its AI-based Managed Security Service, Qiankun Cloudexpress. In line with its commitment to providing reliable power for a green and sustainable future, the global ICT leader also presented its Smart Green Data Centre and AI-powered Smart PV. To strengthen and secure the digital foundation, Huawei Cloud showcased its “Everything as a Service” strategy and the Cloud Security Brain.

