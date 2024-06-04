Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Huawei Cloud, the cloud computing arm of leading global ICT leader Huawei, recently announced the launch of its powerful GaussDB database solution in Saudi Arabia. GaussDB provides advanced features and high performance to help organizations fully embrace digital transformation and business optimization in today's intelligent, AI-driven era.

As we enter the cloud and AI age, databases play a more critical role than ever as the foundation for digital transformation. However, traditional databases face significant challenges around scalability, availability, performance, and security. GaussDB directly addresses these pain points, providing a more intelligent, efficient, and powerful way to handle the massive data demands of modern business.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, said, "With the launch of GaussDB, organizations across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East now have access to a world-class database solution to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring the highest levels of data availability, reliability, performance, and security. We look forward to working closely with our local customers and partners to unlock the game-changing potential of GaussDB."

GaussDB delivers high availability with city-level remote disaster recovery from over 1,000 km with zero RPO (recovery point objective), ensuring mission-critical applications stay up and running. It provides industry-leading performance, handling up to 1.5 million tpmC (transactions per minute) on a single node and 15 million tpmC with a 32-node cluster, querying billions of records in seconds. GaussDB is also the industry's only fully encrypted database with the highest CC EAL4+ security certification.

In terms of scalability, GaussDB can easily scale out to over 1,000 nodes in minutes to handle the most demanding high-concurrency and complex query workloads. As an AI-native database, its end-to-end intelligence enables 5x faster issue diagnosis and resolution. GaussDB also simplifies deployment and migration with flexible, lightweight deployment options, refined management of individual resources, and automated tools to streamline moving from other database platforms.

Backed by a 2,000+ database R&D team across seven global regions and over 20 years of database expertise, GaussDB builds on Huawei's trusted capabilities. It is already powering over 2,500 Huawei Cloud customer projects worldwide in finance, government, the internet, manufacturing, and other sectors.

For over two decades, Huawei has established a strong presence in the Middle East and Central Asia, with Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region serving as the central hub for cloud services since its launch in September 2023. Today, Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region offers a comprehensive range of cutting-edge, innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services and industry solutions across different sectors. With customer-centricity at its core, Huawei Cloud collaborates with partners and ecosystems from across the region to deliver innovative cloud services, becoming a solid foundation and robust engine for intelligence, assisting customers in succeeding in the intelligent era through a more innovative, inclusive, and open approach.

