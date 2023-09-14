Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Huawei Cloud showcased its expertise at the esteemed Security Conclave & Award UAE 2023, held in collaboration with the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Huawei Cloud's participation underscores its unwavering commitment to cybersecurity and dedication to building trust, transparency, and security-by-design within the Middle East region and beyond.

The Security Conclave & Awards series serves as a premier platform for top IT security professionals, experts, and enthusiasts to gather and engage in discussions regarding the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the realm of cybersecurity.

During the event, Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, delivered a thought-provoking keynote address titled 'Huawei Product and Solution Cybersecurity: Building Trust and Resiliency through Zero Trust, Transparency, and Security-by-Design'. He emphasized Huawei's relentless dedication to cybersecurity, highlighting how cybersecurity is an integral part of the company's DNA and holds the utmost importance in its priorities.

Dr. Cheang also participated in a panel discussion titled: ‘The Cybersecurity Landscape in 2023 & Beyond’. He shed light on critical issues such as adapting to new procedures necessitated by remote working, the increase in cyber-attacks on a global scale, and the rise of Cloud Security as a vital element for secure enterprises.

Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, stated: "Our approach to cybersecurity is embedded in our core values and practices. We prioritize trust, privacy protection, transparency, and open collaboration, and participating in leading industry such as this one underscores our dedication to building a safer digital world for all.”

“Drawing an analogy whereby using sustainable food from farm to table, we need to build cybersecurity into the basic fabric of your organization strategy and create a culture of security by ensuring cyber hygiene ‘from farm to table.’ We must focus on the basics and what matters more - effective security messaging and enforcement - in the midst of all the hurrah about deep tech such as Metaverse and AI,” Dr. Cheang added.

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, commented: "We are honored to participate in the Security Conclave & Award UAE 2023, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing secure, transparent, and innovative cloud solutions. Huawei will continue leading the cybersecurity industry, ensuring our customers and partners can confidently navigate the new digital landscape."

At an exhibition that was held in parallel, Huawei showcased at its booth innovative solutions, including the Huawei Ransomware Protection Solution, known for its multilayer ransomware protection capabilities, and the Cloud Security and Compliance tool, Cloud Security Brain, which empowers organizations to proactively manage their cloud security posture.

During the event, Huawei Cloud was also honored with the Best Cloud Security award, reinforcing its dedication to a secure digital world. This prestigious award adds to Huawei Cloud's growing list of accolades, including the 'Best Cloud Security Technology Partners of the Year' and 'Cybersecurity Ransomware Technology Leadership Award' at the Cybersecurity Innovation Series and Awards 2023. These recognitions underscore Huawei's leadership in the cybersecurity space and its commitment to enhancing cloud security technologies and services.

Huawei Cloud remains steadfast in its commitment to cybersecurity excellence, fostering trust, and driving innovation in cloud security solutions.

