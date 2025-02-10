​​​​​​​Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, Huawei Cloud today showcased how its Riyadh Region is enabling Saudi Arabia to chart its own path to AI leadership while maintaining data sovereignty. At LEAP 2025, the company highlighted how its sophisticated infrastructure and AI capabilities empower the Kingdom to build locally relevant AI solutions that address unique regional needs.

The Huawei Cloud stand at LEAP 2025

The Huawei Cloud Riyadh Region, launched in September 2023, has rapidly evolved into a pivotal hub for AI development in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Its sophisticated 3AZ (Availability Zone) architecture delivers industry-leading latency rates of 25ms within Saudi Arabia and 100ms across the broader region. Following its receipt of the prestigious Class C license from Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) in 2023, Huawei Cloud has strengthened its position by entering the Saudi government's National Framework Agreement (NFA V2.0) in December 2024, enabling direct cloud service procurement by government entities.

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, said, "As a pioneer in AI industrial applications, Huawei Cloud is transforming how enterprises harness intelligence. Our Riyadh Region is the foundation for Saudi Arabia to develop locally relevant AI solutions that reflect its unique needs and values. The remarkable growth we have witnessed, serving over 1,000 customers across critical sectors, reinforces our leadership in delivering cutting-edge AI capabilities that are reshaping this dynamic market. The ability to process data locally while accessing world-class AI capabilities is today a strategic advantage for Saudi businesses in an increasingly global marketplace.”

Alan Qi, President of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia