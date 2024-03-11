This Ramadan, AppGallery goes beyond just rewards, offering a month full of engaging activities, exclusive content, and exciting prizes, including flagship Huawei devices and cashback coupons for their favourite apps and games.

Users can join the Level Up campaign, where the most popular games take centre stage, rewarding users with significant cashback rewards. Additionally, the Treasure Hunt campaign invites users on a thrilling journey through the most trending games to collect coupons and key shards that can be used to open the chest and win amazing prizes.

With so much happening on AppGallery this Ramadan, there's something for everyone. Discover a world of exciting offers, rewarding experiences, and the latest apps and games, all designed to make your Ramadan truly special.

The AppGallery Ramadan offers are available throughout the holy month to all users across the UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Download AppGallery today, and join the festivities and start your rewarding journey!

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is Huawei's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

Huawei’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.