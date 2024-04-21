Huawei is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Spring Sale, offering incredible discounts and promotions on the popular HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 series and FreeBuds. The sale will run from April 25th to May 31st, giving customers ample time to grab these fantastic deals.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is the perfect companion for your active lifestyle, offering exceptional battery life and advanced features. Available in a range of colors, including 46mm White, Black, Brown, and Green, as well as 41mm Black and White, this smartwatch ensures uninterrupted usage with up to 14 days of battery life on the 46mm variant and up to 7 days on the 41mm model. Elevate your style and stay connected with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 this spring.

Pair your HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i for a complete audio experience. The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i supports LDAC™ HD audio codec and is Hi-Res certified, delivering high-quality sound. With a 10 mm high-sensitivity dynamic driver unit and customized polymer composite diaphragm, these earbuds offer a premium listening experience. And as part of our spring sale, receive the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i as a gift when you purchase the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4.

Customers can choose from a variety of options during the Huawei Spring Sale. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 PREMIUM Grey Stainless Steel Strap is available with a special promotion – receive a complimentary pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i with your purchase. Alternatively, customers can take advantage of a discounted price, with the watch on sale from 21,999 EGP to 18,999 EGP. For those who prefer the Light Gold Milanese Strap option, a similar promotion awaits – customers will receive a free pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i with their purchase. It is available at a discounted price, reduced from 18,499 EGP to 15,999 EGP.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 in black comes with a special promotion of HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 as a gift, or customers can purchase it at a discounted price of 11,199, down from 12,699. Similarly, the brown variant of the watch also includes a promotion of HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2 or a discounted price of 11,499 EGP reduced from 12,999 EGP.

In addition, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 in green, black, and white colors all come with a promotion gift of HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, or customers can opt to purchase them at a discounted price ranging from 11,199 EGP to 11,499 EGP.

Don't miss out on these amazing deals during the Huawei Spring Sale! Whether you're looking for a stylish new smartwatch or a pair of high-quality earbuds, Huawei has you covered with unbeatable offers.

For more information and to take advantage of these exclusive deals, visit Huawei Experience Stores, selected retailers, and online authorized sellers during the Spring Sale from April 25th to May 31st and save up to 22%.