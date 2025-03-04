Dubai – Huawei, the leading global provider of technology, and JETOUR National Motors Supplies (NMS), the official JETOUR dealer in Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on February 19th, during the global launch of JETOUR T1. The agreement is set to drive forward a variety of joint projects aimed at delivering exceptional user experiences.

The partnership will see both companies working together on commercial promotions for JETOUR, utilizing innovative technologies and platforms to engage a broader audience.

With a shared vision of elevating the consumer experience, Huawei and JETOUR are collaborating on groundbreaking innovations to enhance the smart driving experience. They are working on integrating the HUAWEI Watch as a digital key for JETOUR vehicles, offering users a seamless and convenient way to unlock and access their cars.

Additionally, they are co-designing an exclusive HUAWEI Watch strap tailored specifically for JETOUR users, combining style with functionality. To enhance JETOUR’s design process, HUAWEI Pad and the HUAWEI Go Paint App will be leveraged to boost creativity and streamline efficiency. This collaboration aims to drive the future of smart mobility and digital innovation.

Other joint initiatives will include collaborative tourism projects and a special Ramadan event featuring in-store activities, designed to engage local communities and offer unique experiences for consumers.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, also shared:“Our partnership with JETOUR brings together automotive innovation and advanced technology. By combining our strengths, we look forward to developing projects that offer consumers greater convenience and excitement. We are eager to collaborate on these initiatives and explore new possibilities.”

Commenting on the partnership, Alex Tan, Vice President of JETOUR International, said:

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Huawei. This collaboration signifies a major step forward in our mission to redefine the user experience. This represents an enrichment and expansion of ‘Travel+ lifestyle’ benefits. We are confident that the joint projects outlined in this MOU will have a profound impact on our brand and customers. By working closely with Huawei and leveraging the power of their cutting-edge technology, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that exceed expectations. Like our newly launched T1 model, which integrates high aesthetic design, seamless urban and off-road performance, and a comfortable driving experience, it can help owners unlock more intelligent and enjoyable driving experiences, empowered by Huawei's innovative technologies.”

This MOU sets the stage for continued collaboration between JETOUR NMS and Huawei, with both companies poised to explore additional joint ventures in the future. Through this key partnership, the brands aim to transform the user experience in innovative and engaging ways.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and operate in over 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

About JETOUR

JETOUR was established in 2018, has consistently adhered to its 'Travel+' strategy. Since the first model launched, has accumulated over 1.6 million users and 50 million fans within 6 years, which a true rising force in the automotive industry. Now, JETOUR has established over 2,000 sales and service outlets, covered 65 countries and regions.

About NMS

National Motors Supplies Company is one of the United Motors Group companies and the new dealer of the JETOUR brand in the Kingdom. Where the company worked to prepare the infrastructure to be fully prepared to receive customers, benefiting from the great experience of the United Motors Group in this field.

The company was keen to associate JETOUR with an agent that has a strong presence in the Saudi market in order to ensure that the best possible service is provided to customers by providing the wonderful JETOUR cars in an appropriate manner. A sustainable relationship on sound foundations with the client.

The company’s confidence, which is based on an extensive study of the reality of experiences in this field, makes it able to make the JETOUR brand successful in the Kingdom and attract the attention and admiration of customers, as it combines the strength of performance, the splendor of designs and its ability to meet all desires in light of the diversity of its models.