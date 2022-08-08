Dubai, UAE: HUAWEI Ads, a leading programmatic advertising platform by Huawei, announced the launch of two new monthly incentive programmes for marketers in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA). The launch is in line with the advertising marketplace’s commitment to enhancing partners’ experience on the platform and harnessing their growth, traffic, and monetisation. HUAWEI Ads is a listed Consent Management Platform (CMP) in the IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF).

The first incentive offering allows partners with an average traffic volume of over five million to enjoy an additional 10% of their monetisation revenue from HUAWEI Ads until 31 December 2023. This follows a revenue sharing ratio of 2:8 (HUAWEI Ads: Media) for average daily ad requests of over five million. Ad requests below five million have a revenue sharing ratio of 3:7 (HUAWEI Ads: Media). Eligible partners will receive an extra 10% of their monetisation revenue from HUAWEI Ads. Partners will require a Traffic Quality Score (TQS) of over 75 to qualify and must be part of HUAWEI Ads Publisher Service for at least 30 days.

The second incentive programme enables the top ten per cent of the high-performing partners to enjoy a 10% monetisation revenue for their marketing strategies until 31 December 2022. Since the launch of the incentive programme, HUAWEI Ads granted 30% of its ad revenue as rewards, and top partners achieved a 600% return on investment (ROI).

HUAWEI Ads has over 41,000 third-party apps, allowing developers to increase in-app revenue and benefit from advertising through a fully connected world. The advertising marketplace also has over 1.2 billion daily advertising requests and a large consumer base of over 730 million monthly active users, offering services and driving monetisation in addition to growth in over 170 countries and regions. The HUAWEI Ads offering will be added to Huawei’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets, and IoT devices as part of the company’s 1+8+N strategy.

For more information, please get in touch with HUAWEI Ads customer service at hwads@huawei.com.

-Ends-

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is one of the largest advertising marketplaces in the world with a reach of more than 730 million globally. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising HUAWEI Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 700 million users, HUAWEI Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on HUAWEI Ads can be found here: https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

To learn more, please contact: adsmea@huawei.com

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Taief Saleh, Golin

Adnan Wahidi, Golin

HMSTeam@golin-mena.com