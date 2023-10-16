Dubai, UAE: At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei is showcasing its latest ICT innovations, reaffirming its commitment to empowering digital transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various industries to help them make the most of intelligence. The global ICT leader will demonstrate new industry solutions and use cases in the domains of cloud, advanced network capabilities, cybersecurity, and digital power technologies. Huawei is the Gold Sponsor of GITEX GLOBAL 2023 and the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley.

AI is poised to become a game-changer for the global economy and has already started revolutionizing multiple industries and sectors. AI has entered into core production systems and has started creating greater value, with AI adoption expected to reach 20% by 2026 in major industries. The domain has the potential to redefine global productivity and competitiveness. According to PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study, AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Under the theme of 'Accelerate Intelligence', Huawei is showcasing ways to integrate AI into various industry scenarios and empowering organizations to reimagine their digital transformation and innovation roadmaps for the AI-powered intelligent era. As the Middle East and Central Asia region prioritizes sustainability initiatives, Huawei will showcase its green technology, demonstrating its dedication to fostering a more sustainable future across the entire industry.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said, “The new AI-powered intelligent era will usher new opportunities and values for businesses, industries, and ecosystems across the Middle East and Central Asia. At GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Huawei will demonstrate the latest breakthroughs in intelligent ICT innovations and unlock the immense potential of cloud and AI for Industries while ensuring that the ICT sector is continuously reinforcing its digital parameters and

end-to-end cyber security practices. By bringing together industry visionaries, business leaders, and top technical experts, we will be ‘Accelerating Intelligence’ for a ‘Win-Win Intelligent Future’.”

Huawei is showcasing intelligent industry solutions designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including public services, finance, oil & gas, electric power, transportation and ISP.

In the AI era, Huawei Enterprise Network delivers limitless computing power via ubiquitous connectivity, providing enhanced and more intelligent AI network services to global users. At GITEX, the company will launch Intelligent Cloud-Network to accelerate intelligent upgrades, which fully unleashes computing power with super-connectivity for unsurpassed AI productivity in the AI era. Other key products that will be showcased at the event include the Huawei AirEngine 8771-X1T, Huawei CloudEngine 16800-X, and High-Quality 10Gbps CloudCampus.

Within the storage domain, Huawei will address the major challenges in the development and implementation of large-model applications. Huawei's F2F2X solution (Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything) and OceanStor A310 will provide solutions to meet the dynamic demands of modern storage in the AI era. Additionally, Huawei’s innovative F5G solutions will be showcased at GITEX to support industry intelligence.

In addition, in line with the company’s net zero policies and emissions reduction strategies, it is promoting the Huawei Net Zero Campus Framework, which enables campuses to assess their current situation and plan their transition to clean energy sources while meeting the growing demand for digital services and data processing.

To better meet the needs of SMEs and its partners, Huawei has been increasing its strategic investment in the commercial market since 2022, and visitors can experience the latest commercial market solutions at Huawei’s booth at GITEX GLOBAL. For the first time, HUAWEI eKit, a sub-brand designed for the distribution business under Huawei, is marking its presence at GITEX GLOBAL. It aims to provide versatile products and solutions for hundreds of millions of small businesses and SOHOs by leveraging Huawei's over 30 years of experience in ICT and digital transformation.

This year, under the theme of “Everything as a Service", Huawei Cloud is committed to building the cloud foundation for an intelligent world with systematic innovation. Huawei Cloud brings the most advanced cloud and AI technologies to the Middle East and Central Asia thanks to its unique advantages in cloud-network-edge-device-chip collaboration. Under the slogan “AI for Industries”, Huawei drives applications of AI across industries to drive intelligent upgrades. At GITEX, Huawei is showcasing its industry-leading Pangu Models 3.0, with its 5+N+X decoupled, hierarchical architecture. In addition, to meet enterprises' data security requirements for AI models, Pangu Model 3.0 supports multiple deployment modes, including Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3.0.

Dr. Zhu Shenggao, Vice President of AI Business of Huawei Cloud Middle East and Central Asia, will deliver a keynote session on ‘Pangu Large Models Accelerate AI for Industries’ on October 18th on the AI Stage in Hall 9, DWTC.

This year at the Huawei booth, Huawei is also showcasing for the very first time how the company transformed cybersecurity into a fundamental building block that became part of the Huawei DNA in the way it conducts business and development of its products and services. Huawei believes cybersecurity will be critical to the success of embracing the AI-driven digital future. "Cybersecurity is key to executing our All Intelligence strategy, providing strong fundamentals to accelerate digital transformation,” said Jeff Wang, Vice President of Huawei Global Cybersecurity & Privacy Office. Wang will be sharing a keynote proposing Trustworthy Engineering, Standardization and Certification. Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer for the Middle East and Central Asia, will further underline the importance of having a sound Data-Centric Security Governance in the era where Data is the new oil, paving the way forward to unlock and unleash the full potential of AI at GITEX Cybersecurity conference.

Huawei has set a strong long-term strategic commitment to sustainability, which aligns with the UAE's hosting of COP28 this year. Within this commitment, Huawei Digital Power leverages intelligent energy data to help achieve carbon neutrality. Visitors can see demos of Zero Carbon Park, Zero-carbon ICT infrastructure scenarios of Data Center Facility & Critical Power and Industry Site Power, and Solar-Storage-EV Charging infrastructure scenarios at the stand.

The company is also highlighting how it nurtures a prosperous partner ecosystem for win-win outcomes, working with partners on solutions like these to promote the in-depth integration of AI and industry scenarios and enable the intelligent transformation of ever more industries.

GITEX GLOBAL takes place from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Huawei's booth is located in Hall 22 and is proudly supported by our partners, including Enterprise Systems, Redington Gulf, Marvel Distribution, Mindware, Al Rostamani Communications & Traffic Tech.

Visit us at GITEX GLOBAL to experience the latest technology innovations and join us to Accelerate intelligence. For more information about Huawei's participation at GITEX GLOBAL, please visit the Huawei GITEX GLOBAL website: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/2023/ae/gitex.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME