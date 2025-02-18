Dubai, UAE: HSBC has launched the new HSBC Live+ Visa Signature Credit Card which is designed based on the needs and spending habits of consumers in the UAE.

Launched in partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, HSBC Live+ cardholders can enjoy up to 6% cashback across a wide range of categories, including dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many other privileges.

Dining : Get 6% cashback on all dining spends, including deliveries, along with enjoying up to 50% discount at over 4,000+ restaurants across UAE with, complimentary annual memberships to Zomato Gold & Careem+.

: Get 6% cashback on all dining spends, including deliveries, along with enjoying up to 50% discount at over 4,000+ restaurants across UAE with, complimentary annual memberships to Zomato Gold & Careem+. Fuel : 5% back on all fuel spends, including fuel deliveries at your doorstep.

: 5% back on all fuel spends, including fuel deliveries at your doorstep. Daily shopping: Enjoy 2% cashback on groceries including deliveries.

Enjoy 2% cashback on groceries including deliveries. Entertainment: Enjoy 2% cashback on movies, theme parks and streaming subscriptions among many others along with two-for-one access on VOX & Roxy movie tickets and up to 50% discount on Real Madrid theme parks.

HSBC and Visa have a longstanding global relationship, working together to bring innovative, secure and rewarding payment solutions to the bank’s customers. The launch of the HSBC Live+ Visa Signature Credit Card is the latest milestone in this collaboration.

This new launch further strengthens HSBC’s commitment to delivering seamless, flexible and customer-centric financial solutions. By combining Visa’s digital payment technology and global acceptance at 150 million-plus merchant locations with HSBC’s deep understanding of customer needs, the new card is designed to offer benefits that customers want in the UAE’s dynamic and evolving market, as well as while they’re traveling abroad.

Dinesh Sharma, Head of International Wealth & Premier Banking (IWPB), Middle East, HSBC, said: “The UAE is the ideal market for a card designed with lifestyle, daily shopping, entertainment and internationalism in mind. Following deep research on customer spending habits and direct feedback, and in partnership with trusted and popular brands, we designed Live+ to offer outstanding lifestyle experiences and accessible rewards that resonate with our customers.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said: "This latest addition to the UAE's digital payments ecosystem aligns perfectly with the government's efforts to extend the benefits of digital commerce to more consumers and businesses in the country. Visa is delighted to partner with HSBC in offering an enhanced payment experience, and we look forward to bringing more rewarding, secure, convenient solutions like the HSBC Live+ Visa Signature Credit Card to their customers.”

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023.

