Dubai, UAE: HSBC has announced the launch of its new e-commerce digital payment platform Omni Collect in the UAE in partnership with leading Saudi-based fintech player, Geidea. Available to corporate customers via HSBCnet, Omni Collect is designed to simplify and streamline the way businesses collect digital payments for goods and services sold across multiple payment channels including credit and debit cards, e-wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East, and Mr Abdullah AlOthman, founder and Executive Chairperson of Geidea. The partnership with Geidea will see the fintech provider integrate a merchant acquiring facility within Omni Collect, allowing all HSBC business and corporate clients access to the card receivables solution, giving them greater understanding of their collections data.

Kyle Boag, Regional Head of Global Payment Solutions, Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), HSBC, said: “The UAE is no exception to the global cashless trend, and we are seeing strong growth in online shopping and digital payments every year. HSBC’s Omni Collect will help businesses capitalise on that growth by offering them a simple way to collect payments faster, analyse customer payments behaviour and spot trends to make informed business decisions. Our strategy is to digitise the bank at scale, so that we can innovate faster for customers, and our partnership with Geidea is important in advancing this transformation agenda.”

HSBC’s Omni Collect is integrated into clients’ e-commerce and accounting solutions directly via application programming interface (APIs) making real-time data flow possible. This allows businesses to monitor transactions online, consolidate their reporting across different payment methods, and have a unified view of all their daily business transactions.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sailesh Malhotra, Geidea’s General Manager – GCC, said: “Our mission is making payments and commerce technology accessible, affordable and intuitive for everyone and this partnership is another testament to our reliability and ability to scale as we deliver on that commitment. We have been granted by the UAE Central Bank the license to offer a diverse set of merchant services that empowered us to join hands with global partners such as HSBC. This product will be a boost for all businesses as it facilitates and charts a clear view of growth in their operations across all business segments from emerging micro enterprises to established multinationals.”

HSBC clients in the UAE with international operations will be able to scale their businesses' integration with Omni Collect across multiple markets in Asia and Europe, and vice versa. Omni Collect is available in the UK, Australia, India, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

“We are seeing increased demand across retailers, consumer brands, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and shipping and logistics sectors, for fully integrated and comprehensive payment solutions, to grow their e-commerce business. Omni Collect is one of many ways we are investing in the UAE market to meet our customers’ digital needs,” added Boag.

To learn more about HSBC’s Omni Collect solution visit: https://www.gbm.hsbc.com/en-gb/solutions/omni-collect

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023.

www.hsbc.ae

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading technology firm operating in the fintech space by offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for the retail and digital commerce sectors, currently serving over 650,000 merchants worldwide. The company is expanding internationally with operations in the UAE and Egypt. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah AlOthman, the group is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where AlOthman continues to serve as the Executive Chairperson.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses, which is at the heart of what Geidea does. The group received an official certification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) in all of its offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and India where it employs more than 2300 team members.

For more information, visit us at www.geidea.net



