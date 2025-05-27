Kuwait City: HSBC has been named the Best Investment Bank for M&A in Kuwait at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2025.

HSBC Middle East received three coveted awards for the Middle East's Best Investment Bank, Middle East's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance and Middle East's Best Bank for Equity Capital Markets. Other country awards included Qatar’s Best Bank of Corporates, Saudi Arabia’s Best Investment Bank and the UAE’s Best International Bank and Best Investment Bank.

Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC Kuwait, said: “These awards are reflective of our ability to offer unique solutions and services to clients in Kuwait while we fulfill our purpose of opening up a world of opportunity. Our global footprint combined with a long-lasting heritage in the country and the region give us the ability to connect clients across the world to opportunities for growth.”



HSBC continues to leverage sectoral knowledge and its position as a trusted partner in complex, high impact deals. Recently, HSBC played a pivotal role as a financial advisor in a very significant transaction for the aviation sector in Kuwait. HSBC also provides thought leadership in areas of sustainability and finance with engagements across government, corporates and institutions to support execution of their transition plans.

Taken together, this series of significant awards demonstrate the breadth of HSBC’s network, the depth of its expertise, and its access to deep pools of finance.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

List of HSBC’s Euromoney Awards for Excellence win in the Middle East

More information on the Euromoney awarding body and awarding mechanism can be found at Euromoney.com/Awards