Dubai: HSBC has launched a new, free Fraud and Cyber Awareness app to help customers and non-customers protect themselves against cyberattacks.

The HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app provides real-time warnings about emerging scams worldwide and can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App stores in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE.

Collin Lobo, Chief Compliance Officer & Head of Financial Crime Compliance, MENAT, said: “We’re making the HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app freely available so everyone can benefit from our extensive expertise in cyber security and fraud prevention. Helping to educate people on how to safeguard their data can help them to stay one step ahead of the scammers.”

In Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) some of the most common scams are:

Posing as representatives of legitimate organisations and persuading people to share account details, passwords and security codes during phone calls.

Using fake SMS and WhatsApp messages that encourage people to share their account details to receive payments, or to send money to scam accounts.

Using online offers from fake websites that encourage users to click links that give cybercriminals direct access to bank account details.

Bipin Mehta, Regional Head of Cybersecurity, MENAT said: “Using this app will help raise awareness of the importance of cybersecurity and how the scams used by fraudsters evolve. The best defense against cybercrime is to understand how scams work and how they can be prevented.”

For HSBC customers, the app also includes information on how to report fraud or scams and provides contact details of the bank’s relevant departments. The app offers cyber awareness content for personal and business use.

The HSBC Fraud and Cyber Awareness app was initially launched in the UK and voted “Outstanding New Product” at the 2021 Tackling Economic Crime Awards (TECA).

