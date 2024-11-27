Manama: This year marks HSBC’s 80th anniversary in the Kingdom of Bahrain as the bank’s first local branch opened in Manama 1944. The celebrations included a gala event that was attended by country officials and HSBC clients.

At the event, Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive of HSBC Bahrain, highlighted HSBC’s role as one of the largest international bank in the Kingdom and how HSBC is supporting Bahrain’s ambitions for a new economic era particularly with innovation and the continued digitisation of payment and trade transactions, supporting the sustainability agenda as a thought leader and connecting Bahraini businesses with international growth opportunities.

“The past 80 years have borne witness to an astonishing economic development in Bahrain. Bahrain’s GDP of over USD45bn is connected by investment from all over the globe. We’re proud of the role we have played in some of the growth and excited about a bright future to come,” Joseph Ghorayeb said.

The Kingdom of Bahrain continues to serve as a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, with a combined GDP valued at c. $1.7 trillion. Kingdom of Bahrain has been ranked #1 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)[1] for trade, investment, and financial freedom in 2024, Bahrain provides an attractive environment for businesses. With HSBC’s global expertise, the bank connects Bahraini businesses to opportunities across more than 34 markets worldwide.

HSBC continues to work closely with some of Bahrain’s leading family businesses, recognised as some of the region’s most important contributors to the economy. By fostering innovation in sectors such as logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial technologies, HSBC helps local businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.

As the Kingdom of Bahrain continues to position itself as a hub for East-West trade, HSBC stands ready to support this vision with its global network and financial solutions. Together, the partnership promises new opportunities for innovation, growth, and sustainable development.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.

