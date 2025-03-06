Bahrain: HSBC Bahrain has been recognized as the Best Trade Finance Provider in the country, securing the top position for the seventh consecutive year in Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey 2025. HSBC Bahrain also secured the number 1 rank for Best Services and Best Technology in the survey.

HSBC ranked first globally in the survey, winning multiple first-place awards across different categories. These rankings are based on the votes of thousands of business customers, reflecting their trust in HSBC’s trade finance expertise and services.

Joseph Ghorayeb, CEO of HSBC in Bahrain, said: “Winning this award for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our clients. We are grateful for their trust and remain dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

HSBC continues to leverage its extensive global network and deep local expertise to meet the evolving trade finance needs of businesses in Bahrain. The bank offers a comprehensive range of trade solutions, including supply chain finance and working capital optimization, while integrating sustainable finance options to support customers’ long-term growth.

Cheryl Menezes, Country Head of Global Trade Solutions in Bahrain, added: “This award recognizes our unique capabilities to offer fast, secure, and simplified trade transactions. HSBC remains focused on delivering seamless, tailored solutions to navigate the complexities of global trade by investing in technology-driven processes.”



For more details on HSBC's trade finance services, visit: HSBC Trade Finance.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.