Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a move aimed at enhancing community awareness of preventive measures against diseases for better health, HRH Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Prince of Madinah Region, honored Almarai Company for sponsoring the events and programs of World Hepatitis Day 2024. The events were organized by the Saudi Society for Liver Diseases and Transplantation, under the generous patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince of Madinah Region.

The World Hepatitis Day 2024 events and the accompanying exhibition aim to educate the community about the harm fats can cause to the liver, and to raise awareness and educate people about liver diseases and ways to prevent them.

Almarai's participation in sponsoring the World Hepatitis Day 2024 events is part of its social responsibility programs, which focus on promoting healthy living, community care, and supporting health initiatives that contribute to community well-being by preventing diseases.

The commemorative plaque was received from the Deputy Prince of Madinah Region by Mr. Abdulaziz Muhammad Batoot, the Regional Sales Manager at Almarai.

