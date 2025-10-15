Makkah: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, announces the launch of King Salman Gate, a transformative multi-use development in the Holy City of Makkah.

Spanning up to 12 million sqm Gross Floor Area adjacent to AlMasjid AlHaram, the project marks a major milestone in the development of Makkah and its central area, establishing it as a global benchmark in modern city planning.

King Salman Gate’s urban development and infrastructure transformation will contribute to enhancing access to AlMasjid AlHaram, elevating service quality, and enriching every visitor’s journey, in alignment with the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Strategically located next to AlMasjid AlHaram, the integrated mixed-use destination will prioritize further elevating the levels of currently provided services, while offering residential, hospitality, commercial and cultural experiences. With capacity for around 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying spaces.

With its seamless connection to public transportation networks, King Salman Gate will ensure easy access and comfort, and will pay homage to Makkah’s identity, blending its rich architectural heritage with world-class modern living to create a truly unique experience. It will also restore and develop approximately 19,000 sqm of heritage sites, preserving Makkah’s cultural and historical legacy to enrich every visitor’s journey. The project will contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic transformation through generating more than 300,000 jobs by 2036.

King Salman Gate is being developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF Company. The company aims to support PIF’s strategy by advancing urban development around AlMasjid AlHaram to establish Makkah as a global benchmark for real estate development. The company is committed to sustainable resource management through innovative solutions that create a positive impact on residents, pilgrims and visitors while preserving Makkah’s cultural fabric. RUA AlHaram AlMakki is committed to global best practices in real estate development and ensuring exceptional experiences.

About RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a PIF Company, is a Saudi master developer dedicated to delivering projects surrounding AlMasjid AlHaram in Makkah. The company’s mission is to elevate Makkah’s infrastructure to the highest international standards, catering to the needs of the global Muslim community while preserving the city’s rich heritage.

RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company specializes in delivering integrated mixed-use developments featuring world-class facilities. The company strives to set a global benchmark in real estate development through its strong values, commitment to sustainability, unwavering quality, and dedication to enhancing the experience of visitors to Makkah.

