The new Wi-Fi 7 wireless access points, unveiled at HPE Discover Dubai, provide comprehensive, AI-ready, and secure high-performance user and IoT connectivity for capturing and routing data for AI training and inferencing

Dubai, UAE – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today introduced Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) in the UAE, that provide up to 30% more capacity* for wireless traffic than competitive products. The new APs also strengthen network security and improve location-based services to provide connectivity for demanding enterprise AI, Internet of things (IoT), location, and security applications. The announcement was made at HPE Discover Dubai alongside a comprehensive summary of the company’s Secure AI – Networking portfolio.

As a market leader in enterprise wireless, and 18-time Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, HPE Aruba Networking continues its innovation with new Wi-Fi 7 APs that exceed the requirements of the standard. This performance is achieved with HPE’s patented ultra tri-band hardware technology, which fully utilizes the 5GHz and 6GHz bands to automatically and continuously eliminate wasteful contention between the bands.

“We believe that with security-first, AI-powered networking, the network becomes a security solution. With a commitment to reliable, secure, high-performance connectivity, this latest Wi-Fi innovation leadership will empower our customers in the Middle East and Africa region to deliver cutting-edge experiences to their end-users,” said Jacob Chacko, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa at HPE Aruba Networking. “Our Wi-Fi 7 APs will support the region's fast-growing tourism and business landscape from extending immersive fan experiences to automating manufacturing processes. The latest innovation not only offers unparalleled performance and efficiency but can become intelligent IoT hubs by securing the network, distributing the workload, characterizing the environment, and providing a foundation for business and operational analytics.”

The announcement was made at HPE Discover Dubai which took place at HPE’s Digital Life Garage, the next-generation HPE co-innovation center showcases how transforming technology impacts society. HPE’s Digital Life Garage is one in a series of HPE’s worldwide innovation centers, allowing customers to take advantage of in-person and virtual development sessions that use advanced technology from a rich ecosystem of partners to develop their concept into an actionable proof of value and accelerate the idea-to-production lifecycle.

The HPE Aruba Networking 730 Series Campus APs are managed via HPE Aruba Networking Central, available as a subscription. In addition to being a standalone SaaS offering, HPE Aruba Networking Central is also included as part of an HPE GreenLake (NaaS) subscription and is available through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

* Up to 30% more capacity in the 6 GHz band

