HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced major innovations to its HPE Juniper Networking portfolio, advancing its AI-native Mist platform to deliver agentic AIOps through more autonomous, intelligent and proactive network operations. New enhancements include agentic AI-powered troubleshooting, expanded visibility and control of self-driving actions, a generalized Large Experience Model (LEM) and new AIOps features for data centers—designed to reduce IT complexity and assure exceptional user experiences from client to cloud.

These new capabilities bolster GreenLake Intelligence, HPE’s next-generation approach to autonomous IT and agentic AIOps, which deploys specialized AI agents within a multi-layered IT architecture. This enables real-time problem-solving, proactive optimization and smarter decision-making across networking, storage and compute. The agentic AI capabilities within Juniper Mist shift IT from reactive to proactive management, laying the groundwork for significant improvements in performance and efficiency.

“Today’s networks must do more than connect—they must understand, adapt and act,” said Rami Rahim, EVP, president and general manager, HPE Networking. “With these new digital experience twin and agentic AI capabilities in Juniper Mist, we continue to turn the network into a proactive partner for IT, capable of solving problems before they impact users. This is a major leap toward truly self-driving operations, helping our customers simplify complexity, reduce costs, and deliver exceptional digital experiences at scale.”

Agentic AI: Accelerating self-driving operations

HPE Juniper Networking has helped lead the transition to cloud-native, AI-native self-driving operations over the past decade with a unique focus on assuring user experiences from client to cloud. Marvis AI analyzes telemetry across the wired, wireless, WAN and data center domains, and creates automated workflows to simplify operations and lower costs. AI-driven support leverages trouble ticket data to continually train and increase the efficacy of the Marvis AI engine. Plus, a 100 percent API driven model works with external systems and applications, like Zoom, Teams and ServiceNow to quickly identify and fix the root cause of problems.

Building on these core foundational elements for agentic AI, the latest innovations to the Mist platform bring even more automation insight and assurance to customers and partners:

Enhanced conversational capabilities. The Marvis AI assistant has augmented conversational capabilities that facilitate real-time troubleshooting. By leveraging an agentic AI framework, customized insight is provided with self-driving agents that collaborate across the wired, wireless, WAN, client and application domains.

The Marvis AI assistant has augmented conversational capabilities that facilitate real-time troubleshooting. By leveraging an agentic AI framework, customized insight is provided with self-driving agents that collaborate across the wired, wireless, WAN, client and application domains. Expanded Self-Driving Actions. The Marvis Actions dashboard now supports the autonomous remediation of more network issues, including misconfigured ports, capacity issues and non-compliant hardware—with full IT oversight.

The Marvis Actions dashboard now supports the autonomous remediation of more network issues, including misconfigured ports, capacity issues and non-compliant hardware—with full IT oversight. Generalized Large Experience Model (LEM). LEM is an AI model unique to HPE Juniper Networking that analyzes billions of data points from applications like Zoom and Teams to easily troubleshoot the performance of common collaboration tools and predict future issues. Now enhanced with Marvis Minis—twins that simulate user experiences—LEM can predict future application experiences without real-time data from the applications themselves. This is fed into the Marvis AI engine where self-driving actions can be taken to optimize future performance, prior to users even being present.

LEM is an AI model unique to HPE Juniper Networking that analyzes billions of data points from applications like Zoom and Teams to easily troubleshoot the performance of common collaboration tools and predict future issues. Now enhanced with Marvis Minis—twins that simulate user experiences—LEM can predict future application experiences without real-time data from the applications themselves. This is fed into the Marvis AI engine where self-driving actions can be taken to optimize future performance, prior to users even being present. AI for Data Center Operations. The Marvis AI Assistant for Data Center integrates with Apstra’s contextual graph database to deliver intelligent insights and lay the groundwork for autonomous service provisioning. Marvis Minis also extends to the data center for continuous service validation and application assurance pertinent to data center networks.

HPE is uniquely positioned to unlock exceptional customer value by applying AIOps and agentic AI across multi-vendor full stacks, integrating outcomes from networking, compute, storage, virtualization, containerization, and applications.

The latest Marvis data center capabilities complement HPE OpsRamp, an AIOps-powered IT operations management (ITOM) platform designed to simplify and automate the management of hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises IT environments with full-stack observability and advanced agentic workflows tailored for the modern data center.

“Networks are more distributed and complex than ever, yet 93 percent[1] of organizations say they’re critical to business success. Operations teams need tools that speed resolution, boost efficiency and ensure user experience at scale. For over a decade, HPE Juniper Networking solutions have pioneered the use of AI in network operations, accelerating the journey toward self-driving networks,” said Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at theCUBE Research. “With its latest advances in agentic AI and GenAI, powered by Marvis, HPE is delivering real autonomous capabilities that enable predictive intervention, letting ops resolve issues before users even notice.”

These innovations build on HPE’s decade-long leadership in AI for networking, helping enterprises, cloud providers and telcos drive greater efficiency, reliability and user satisfaction.

Register for HPE's virtual event New Era of Secure AI-Native Networking on September 16, 2025, and explore cutting-edge advancements in AIOps and agentic AI. Learn how HPE is driving the future of AI-native networks with a unified, next-gen approach.

Related Resources:

Read today’s blog from HPE Juniper Networking, “Accelerating the journey to self-driving networks with new agentic AI-native capabilities”

Download the 2025 Gartner™ Magic Quadrant® for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure report

Recent HPE News:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise closes acquisition of Juniper Networks to offer industry-leading comprehensive, cloud-native, AI-driven portfolio

Juniper Networks positioned furthest in “Completeness of Vision” and highest for “Ability to Execute” in 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure by Gartner® for fourth consecutive time

HPE reimagines hybrid IT operations with GreenLake Intelligence

Hewlett Packard Enterprise extends innovations with new distributed services switches, expanded wired and wireless portfolio to meet AI and high-performance computing demands

Juniper Networks delivers the next era of AI-native innovation with expanded client-to-cloud insights and self-driving network™ operations

HPE introduces new virtual private cloud and on-premises deployment options for HPE Aruba Networking Central

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Akerson

kakerson@juniper.net

[1] Source: TheCUBE/ZK Research: Impact of AI on the Network Report, October 2024