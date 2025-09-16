Dubai, UAE – Today at Labelexpo Europe 2025, HP showcased its most advanced labels and packaging portfolio, delivering on its vision for nonstop digital printing with the global debut of the HP Indigo 6K+ Digital Press, alongside the HP Indigo V12 with LEPx technology, and the HP Indigo 200K for flexible packaging and for labels.

Labelexpo Europe marks a major milestone as HP Indigo celebrates more than 3,000 digital press installations worldwide for labels and packaging – specifically with Dublin based leading converter, Watershed - and the installation of press number 3,000, an HP Indigo 6K+. This achievement reflects strong global adoption and underscores HP’s continued leadership in driving the industry shift from analog to digital.

HP's latest announcements come at a crucial time for label and packaging converters who are facing rising costs, labor shortages, sustainability demands, and the need for faster turnarounds across numerous SKUs. Noam Zilbershtain, VP & GM of HP Indigo, emphasized, “HP Indigo is leading the rapidly evolving labels and packaging industry with nonstop digital printing, intelligent automation, and AI-powered solutions. Our wide portfolio of presses, including the HP Indigo V12, HP Indigo 6K+, and HP Indigo 200K, is designed to meet various printing needs and empower customers to handle any demand at any scale.”

A Wide Portfolio of Labels & Packaging Digital Presses for Every Printing Need

Designed for on-demand, nonstop, high-speed label production at 120 meters per minute[i], the HP Indigo V12 Digital Press brings digital strength to mid- and high-volume jobs with faster turnarounds, multi-SKU agility, and uncompromising quality. With record-setting monthly runs of 1 million linear meters at customer sites, the V12 continues to set new benchmarks for nonstop digital production. Built to reduce labor, minimize reliance on analog hardware, and boost efficiency, the press supports converters’ transformation to a more scalable, sustainable future.

“The HP Indigo V12 has fundamentally changed how we operate,” said Patrik Jenemark, CEO of Nordvalls. “It’s a great complement to traditional flexo, it has improved our operational efficiency. We’ve reduced setup times, minimized waste, and improved responsiveness across our production floor. The press has given us the flexibility to scale smarter, with fewer machines and greater output. Its impact on our business is positive, and investing in a second HP Indigo V12 was a natural progression in our digital transformation journey.”

Making its global debut at Labelexpo, the HP Indigo 6K+ Digital Press with its new SmartControlSystem is delivering on HP’s vision for nonstop digital printing with new levels of automation, robustness, and versatility. Designed to meet any market need, it supports the widest media range, expansive color gamut, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of special inks, enabling converters to confidently take on any job. The new SmartControlSystem enhances uptime and reliability with advanced hardware and software that drive accurate scaling, diagnostics, and serviceability.

"We’re proud to be a Beta site for the HP Indigo 6k+ and HP Indigo’s 3,000th digital press for labels and packaging worldwide," said Kirwan Waters, Director of Watershed. "Investing in the HP Indigo 6K+ was a natural step for us as our demand for digital printing continues to grow. The press has strengthened our lead times, improved on-time delivery, and given us the flexibility to shift shorter runs to digital, freeing up capacity across the business. For our customers, that means better service, faster turnaround, and consistently high quality.”

With over 400 installations of HP flexible packaging presses globally, the HP Indigo 200K is the press that completes HP’s digital labels portfolio. With the add-on slitter the HP Indigo 200K is offering a high-performance and versatility to support mid-web applications, such as large labels, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging.

Expanded Inline Primers Portfolio for Converter Flexibility

To support broader application reach, converter flexibility and supply chain resilience, HP is expanding its inline primer portfolio. New collaborations with Actega and Sun Chemical, alongside its longstanding relationship with Michelman, give HP Indigo users more choice, versatility, and competitiveness across applications.

HP Leads with Industry Recognition in Sustainability and Sustainable Booth Design

In line with its global sustainability commitment, HP designs its industrial presses and supplies to reduce waste, energy, and material use. HP Indigo Digital ElectroInk has been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for meeting top recyclability standards, alongside compliance with regulations such as the French Mineral Oil regulation and PPWR. At Labelexpo Europe 2025, HP is also showcasing a low-impact booth, fully reusable and locally sourced, with signage printed using HP Latex technology on recyclable materials, and all waste managed through the event’s recycling program.

The Future is Now: Discover How HP Indigo Can Power Your Success at Labelexpo Europe

Join HP Indigo in Hall 5, Booths E25 & D21 to see nonstop digital printing in action. Experience live demos of the new HP Indigo 6K+, the high-speed V12, and the HP PrintOS ecosystem with AI-powered automation and smart workflows.

Discover end-to-end solutions across labels and packaging that enable connected workflows, greater flexibility, and 24/7 productivity, and learn how converters are drivinSSg profitable growth with fully connected workflows, enhanced flexibility, and 24/7 productivity. For more information on the HP Indigo portfolio, please visit: https://www.hp.com/gb-en/industrial-printers/indigo-digital-presses.html and help unlock profitable growth at Labelexpo Europe here: https://www.hp.com/us-en/industrial-printers/digital-presses-and-production-printers/labelexpo.html

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, ​HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work,​ gaming, and more.

Media Contacts

HP Media Relations

HPUAEComm@edelman.com

hp.com/go/newsroom

[i] Highest production speeds based on press specification comparison of major digital printing competitors as of September 2022.