Dubai-based international financial advisory firm Hoxton Wealth has announced a pioneering long-term incentive plan (LTIP), making it one of the first offshore financial advisory firms to introduce a share scheme that rewards all employees – advisors, support staff, compliance and marketing teams.

"This initiative aligns with our vision to become the market-leading offshore financial advisory company," explains Managing Partner, Chris Ball.

"The Hoxton LTIP offers real equity participation and is open to staff of all levels, not just the executive team. The inclusive nature of the plan, coupled with the fact that a payout isn't solely reliant on a future liquidity event, makes it very attractive – especially given the growth trajectory of the business."

The company currently employs more than 260 staff members in offices in the UAE, UK, USA, Australia, South Africa and in Europe.

The introduction of the new plan follows 12 months of rapidly accelerating growth for the company, with it reaching its $2bn AUM milestone and completing four acquisitions so far this year. The introduction reflects Hoxton Wealth's commitment to maintaining its growth trajectory and competitive edge by incentivising and rewarding all staff for their contributions to company growth.