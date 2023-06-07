The issue of food safety in South Africa has come under the spotlight as the country continues to be gripped by rolling electricity blackouts and extended periods of load shedding.

On Wednesday, June 7, South Africa will join the global community to commemorate World Food Safety Day under the banner of the United Nation’s World Health Organisation (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). This year’s theme: “Food standards save lives” highlights the role of established food safety practices and standards, which ensure food safety and quality.

The United Nations reports that over 600 million people fall ill, and approximately 420,000 die annually due to the consumption of contaminated food. Closer to home, tonnes of food are goes to waste each day due to prolonged power outages, causing significant disruptions for households and businesses that handle perishable products.

Bradley Hall, Operations Director at facilities management company Servest Catering’s business unit says, “We are acutely aware of the dual impact that extended power outages have on restaurants, catering establishments, and other businesses that focus on perishable food items. On one hand, these prolonged power cuts undermine the capacity of these enterprises to maintain the utmost food safety measures. Equally distressing, on the other hand, load shedding also presents an existential danger to many of these businesses, especially those lacking the necessary resources and facilities to mitigate the adverse effects of energy shortages on their operations.”

Hall says, “To address some of the challenges with the risks posed by load shedding on the food industry, Servest has implemented a business continuity plan. Aligned to ISO22 000 accreditation, we have the necessary competence and proficiency to enforce precise Food Safety Management System (FSMS) protocols. In turn, this enables clients to uphold elevated food safety standards by implementing rigorous procedures and processes in accordance with stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standards.”

Hall emphasises that these protocols are designed to ensure the utmost hygiene and safety in every step of the food storage and transportation process, from its source to the final plate, even during load shedding.

Hall explains that besides ensuring strict compliance with hygiene regulatory requirements such as R638, the company also takes additional measures to support customers such as offering backup generators that seamlessly activate the moment power disruptions occur, providing uninterrupted power supply, which in turn mitigates potential risks of food contamination posed by temperature changes.

Hall highlights that load shedding has emerged as a major threat to food safety in South Africa, as it significantly undermines the integrity of the cold chain. Prolonged power outages disrupt the optimal storage conditions in refrigerators, potentially jeopardising the safety of the stored food. Inconsistent temperature control creates an environment conducive to the growth of dangerous bacteria and pathogens, posing a significant risk of foodborne illnesses for people consuming such food.

Tips to follow to maintain food safety

In order to maintain food safety in these demanding circumstances, Hall offers guidance to restaurant owners and catering establishments. Instead of bulk storage, Hall advises procuring minimum stocks that are adequate for planned menus spanning two to three days. It is crucial to closely monitor temperatures throughout the entire process, from receiving ingredients to the completion of serving, while maintaining detailed records of temperature monitoring.

Hall emphasises the importance of adhering to safety practices in the handling of food products within the industry.

Hall recommends that “Businesses should establish a well-defined flow plan that covers the entire journey from the receipt of raw products to the production of finished products, ensuring strict measures are in place to prevent cross-contamination.

“In addition, all food handlers should comply with food safety regulations during the processes of handling, storage, and transportation, while maintaining proper personal hygiene.”

He also highlights the importance of maintaining an inventory of all equipment, as well as implementing a scheduled preventive maintenance programme, effectively controlling pests, and implementing proper waste management procedures using reputable waste removal companies.

A compromise in food safety has the potential to pose a severe threat to the survival of a business.

According to Hall if food has been deemed unsafe due to proven safety issues, it should be considered unfit for consumption and should be discarded. Product recalls resulting from defects not only increase costs for companies but also have the potential to impact their bottom line and even lead to business closures.

Hall emphasises that the costs associated with food recalls go beyond just profits.

He highlights that if a food safety issue becomes widespread, companies may be held liable for medical expenses or face lawsuits for damages. On the consumer side, practicing proper food safety measures can help reduce expensive healthcare costs, while consuming unsanitary food may result in hospitalisation and contribute to the overall burden on healthcare expenses.

With load shedding showing no sign of abetting any time soon, Hall says businesses and households need to be ingenious to maintain food safety and minimise wastage.

Despite the challenges posed by load-shedding, it’s still possible to uphold the highest food safety standards, and companies and individuals should not neglect this.

“Load shedding requires all of us to learn new ways of doing things and un-learn past habits that are no longer applicable during this period of inconsistent energy supply. We still have an opportunity to keep the highest food safety standards even during load shedding, we just have to adapt and become more stringent in how we handle food during this time,” Hall concludes.