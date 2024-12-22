We are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership between housez.ae, the UAE’s newest and most innovative real estate platform, and HOLO, the region’s first digital mortgage platform. This collaboration is set to redefine how users search for properties and secure mortgage solutions in the UAE.

The partnership agreement was officially signed by Waseem Hassan, CEO of housez.ae, and Daryl McFadyen, Account Manager at Holo. This marks a significant milestone for both companies as they come together to provide an enhanced, user-focused experience for the UAE real estate market.

How Holo Adds Value to housez.ae

Holo brings a wealth of expertise and innovation to the table, offering streamlined, digital mortgage solutions that are fast, transparent, and tailored to the needs of UAE property seekers. Here’s how this partnership will benefit housez.ae users:

Integrated Mortgage Calculator Users can easily estimate their mortgage costs directly on housez.ae through Holo’s advanced mortgage calculator. This tool will empower buyers by helping them understand affordability and plan their investments more effectively.

Seamless Financing Options Through this partnership, users can access Holo’s platform directly from housez.ae to explore and compare a wide range of mortgage options from leading banks in the UAE. This ensures faster approvals and personalized financing plans tailored to their needs.

Enhanced Transparency Holo’s digital platform eliminates the traditional complexities of applying for a mortgage by providing clear, step-by-step guidance. By integrating Holo’s services, housez.ae is empowering users with greater transparency in their property-buying journey.

Time-Saving Process With Holo’s fully digital system, users can enjoy faster mortgage pre-approvals and a simplified application process, saving time and enabling quicker decision-making for property purchases.

A Vision for the Future

This partnership reflects housez.ae’s commitment to enhancing the real estate experience in the UAE. By combining Holo’s expertise in digital mortgages with housez.ae’s AI-driven property search platform, we are creating a seamless and efficient journey for property seekers and investors alike.

The collaboration also aligns with our shared vision of empowering users with the tools and resources they need to achieve their real estate goals. Whether it’s finding the perfect property or securing the best mortgage plan, housez.ae and Holo are here to make the process simple, transparent, and accessible.

Looking Ahead

As housez.ae prepares to launch in early 2025, this partnership with Holo marks a significant milestone in our journey to becoming a leader in the UAE real estate market. Together, we are setting a new standard for how real estate transactions are conducted, bringing value to both users and brokers.

Stay tuned for more updates on how housez.ae and Holo are transforming the way you search, finance, and secure your dream property!

Visit: www.housez.ae