Dubai: Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in food packaging products, has launched its largest manufacturing plant in National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai. The company announced that it has invested an estimated AED 250 million into the facility. The new plant marks a significant step in Hotpack’s vision to emerge as the premier global food packaging manufacturer by 2030.

The purpose-built manufacturing plant will produce Hotpack’s high-performance and sustainable PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging products. The facility is also going to function as a centre for various Hotpack arms with manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, and marketing being localized in one building.

Commenting on the company’s latest manufacturing facility, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are excited to unveil the largest and our most technologically advanced facility yet. In keeping with our pledge to spearhead the eco-friendly food packaging products initiatives to decrease pollution, the plant generates zero per cent waste and is environmentally friendly. The NIP plant is equipped to consume 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET material in the extrusion process ensuring a circular supply chain.”

“We are also integrating various divisions of Hotpack under one roof and localizing our operations to increase efficiency. The 500,000 square feet facility will serve as our one-stop shop for high-performance and sustainable PET packaging. With our large warehouse that has a capacity of 35,000 pallet storage spaces, this facility will also function as our export hub,” he added.

Mr. Abdulla Al Jasmi, Head of National Industries Park, said: At NIP, we always align our work with the developmental goals of the UAE’s wise leadership. The addition of manufacturers like Hotpack will significantly contribute to our position as a leader in the UAE’s industrial sector. The government aims to boost the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the economy over the next few years by creating an industrial identity to support domestic products and promote the sector globally. NIP will work with manufacturers like Hotpack to support this goal.”

Elaborating on the technological advancements driving the operations at the Hotpack plant, Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director of Hotpack Global, said, “The Hotpack NIP plant is a technological marvel, equipped with cutting-edge extrusion, thermoforming, and printing machines from the leading equipment providers in the world.”

“The facility successfully achieves complete automation of the process by incorporating robotic packaging systems, automatic roll handling systems and vendor neutral archives for warehouse material handling. Thus, we can reduce human intervention and provide one of the most hygienic and efficient food packaging solutions in the world,” he added.

Mr. Anwar PB, Group Technical Director at Hotpack Global, said, “The new NIP plant will enable us to bring sustainable packaging solutions to our global customers compared to the traditional food packaging formulae available in the market. We are ready to launch thermal-resistant PET cups – Compressed PET lite – which can withstand 100-degree temperatures. The Hotpack research and development (R&D) team continuously looks ahead towards new projects, working closely with the stakeholders to incorporate the latest technologies and developments evolving globally.”

Hotpack Global is recently certified as a ‘verified exporter’ by Dubai Industries and Exports, the trade promotion entity of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The NIP facility will further augment Hotpack’s logistics capabilities and provide a major boost to its export growth strategy.

In line with its global vision, Hotpack has exercised an aggressive expansion strategy in the Middle East. Most recently, the company opened its first manufacturing plant in Doha, Qatar to produce Hotpack paper products. Moreover, the company has also expanded its e-commerce store to all GCC countries and launched numerous sales centres in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain to augment Hotpack’s manufacturing and logistics operations.

Hotpack Global will continue expanding in the middle east with a focus on supply chain optimization. The company announced that it will soon be launching new manufacturing plants in Saudi Arabia, India, Malaysia and Serbia in the coming months.

Hotpack Global is the largest food packaging products manufacturer in the Middle East with over 3,500 products in its portfolio. This year was the company’s 27th anniversary and to date, Hotpack exports its products to over 100 countries around the world and has direct operations in 15 countries and serves 25,000 international and local brands with 3,500 employees.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 14 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

