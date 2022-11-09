DUBAI : Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in disposable food packaging products, has launched its own manufacturing plant in Qatar. The plant is the 15th Hotpack owned and operated factory worldwide and reflects the company’s global vision – to become a global food packaging brand leader by 2030.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, located in Doha’s new industrial area, is specialized factory that will produce a wide variety of Hotpack’s paper products ranging from folding and corrugated cartons; and paper bags and cups.

Commenting on this inauguration, Mr. PB Abdul Jebbar, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are happy to foray into the Qatar market with our new manufacturing facility, significantly contributing towards our vision 2030 to become the largest packaging manufacturer in the world. This launch of new factory will strategically support us in terms of offering sustainable food packaging solutions in the Qatar market and meeting the global requirements.”

“We have completed the first phase of the factory with the capacity for production of folding and corrugated cartons. Development of the next phases of the factory is currently in progress for the production of paper bags and cups,” he added.

Mr. Zainudheen, Group Executive Director, said, “Qatar Hotpack is a state-of-the-art facility that is one of the most technically advanced machines in packaging plants in Qatar and the Middle East. It is designed to ensure efficient and reliable manufacturing of paper products and will enhance our packaging operations. Qatar offers an attractive environment for industrial investment and is the ideal location for Hotpack’s new plant as the country previously did not have specialized factories in sustainable food packaging products. The Qatari government also provides significant support to its industrial sector.”

Regarding the manufacturing capabilities and technology deployed in the new plant, he added, “At Hotpack, we believe in meeting the highest standards for our products that we have set for ourselves with decades worth of experience and knowledge in food packaging manufacturing. We want that philosophy to be reflected in our manufacturing process. Thus, we have installed a fleet of high-end German equipment at the facility, and it will be operated by a dedicated team of professionals in management, production, and logistics who will ensure smooth sailing operations at the factory.”

Additionally, as part of Hotpack’s commitment towards sustainability and its pledge to spearhead the eco-friendly disposables initiatives to decrease pollution, the factory will use food approved and environmentally friendly raw materials and consumables.

Hotpack Global has exercised an aggressive expansion strategy across the GCC as part of its global vision. Most recently the company acquired Al Huraiz Packaging to diversify its product portfolio. The company has also launched new sales centres in countries like Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to augment the expansion of its manufacturing and logistics operations.

Hotpack Global celebrated its 27th anniversary this year and currently are the largest manufacturer of packaging products in the Middle East. It has over 3,500 products in its portfolio and specializes in products from paper, plastic, aluminium, wood, and biodegradable materials. The company exports its products to over 100 countries around the world and has direct operations in 14 countries and serves 25,000 international and local brands with 3,300 employees.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 14 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

For media queries, please contact:

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: mayukh@watermelonme.com