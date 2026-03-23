Dubai, UAE – Hotpack, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, hosted its annual ‘CEO Excellence Awards 2026’ recently in Dubai, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of individual employees, teams and projects across the operations of the company.

The ‘CEO Excellence Awards’ has been instituted to identify talents, and team works that performed leadership, innovation, and operational excellence contributing to Hotpack’s overall growth and success. The event brought together employees from all divisions, celebrating their achievements and fostering a culture of recognition and excellence.

The awards were presented by Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Group CEO & Managing Director of Hotpack, alongside Mr. Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, Mr. Anvar PB, Group CTO & Executive Director of Hotpack and Mr. Mohamed Jasir, AVP-Projects at Hotpack, in the presence of senior officials and team representatives from across the company’s global operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, said, “The ‘CEO Excellence Awards’ are our way of celebrating the people who drive Hotpack’s success every day. Recognising and rewarding excellence is central to our culture, it’s how we inspire innovation and encourage everyone to go the extra mile. Through this initiative, we will continues to invest in recognizing and empowering its people, fostering a workplace where talent thrives and innovation flourishes.”

“This kind of celebration reinforces our belief that when we value our people, we strengthen the entire organisation. What makes these awards special is the passion and creativity our teams bring to their work. The spirit of participation we have seen shows how deeply our employees connect with Hotpack’s mission,” Mr. Zainudeen PB added.

“Celebrating them motivates us all to keep pushing for excellence in everything we do. From over one thousand nominations, ten individuals and eight teams were recognized for their high level of engagement and dedication across the organization. The awards reaffirm Hotpack’s long-standing commitment to building a culture of appreciation, teamwork, and performance excellence,” said Mr. Anvar PB.

The awards were distributed in multiple categories, including Safety Champion, Compliance Excellence, Intrapreneur of the Year, Best Employee, Best Department, Best Manufacturing Plant, Best Branch, Above & Beyond, Spark Award, One Team One Dream and Best Women Employee among others. Winners were celebrated with gold coins, mementos, and certificates in recognition of their hard work and exceptional contributions.

About Hotpack

Founded in 1995, Hotpack is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 17 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia.

Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. As a frontrunner in sustainable packaging, offering more than 4,000 products spanning paper, aluminum, biodegradable materials, and plastics.

Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Packaging Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 50 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering over 750 specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets.

Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

yoshita@watermelonme.com