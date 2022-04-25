Facilitated by Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation, this project is dubbed a major result of bilateral trade enhancement programs initiated at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai: Hotpack Global, UAE-based leading food packaging manufacturer, has announced its plan to invest AED 350 million in Malaysia over the next 10 years to construct 10 biodegradable packaging plants in partnership with Free The Seed Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian manufacturer of biodegradable products from rice straw, facilitated by Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation.

Construction of the first plant, the first-ever manufacturing unit of Hotpack in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, has commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony in Gurun, Kedah, led by YB Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI). The plant is anticipated to produce 70 million units of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) packaging products per year.

This a major result of business bilateral trade enhancement programs initiated by Malaysian Investment Authority at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The partnership between Hotpack and Free the Seed was facilitated by a business matching initiative by the Malaysian Government at Expo 2020. The engagement was initiated during the MAFI’s sustainable agriculture week at the Malaysia pavilion in the presence of Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Commenting on the project, the Minister, His Excellency YB Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said, “We are pleased that the efforts and commitment made during the Expo 2020 Dubai have fostered this significant global cooperation, which will potentially transform Malaysia into a leading biodegradable hub in Southeast Asia. This project is in collaboration with Hotpack is creating massive opportunities for sustainable development including 1,200 jobs for people over a period of 10 years and transform Malaysia into a leading biodegradable hub in the Southeast Asia.”

Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “We are glad to venture into Malaysian manufacturing sector by partnering with Free The Seed by investing AED 350 million in this project. We have also struck a deal with local Malaysian farmers to ensure a steady supply of agricultural raw materials. With this project, we will manufacture and provide a new line of biodegradable products for its global markets, including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.”

“This project, a result of our engagement with Malaysian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, will establish our presence in Southeast Asia with our first factory in Malaysia as part of our 2025 strategy. We expect this would position us as one of the world’s top five producers of disposable food packaging products leading sustainable packaging solutions in the next three years. We have been awarded bio-based accelerator status that enabled us to enjoy various incentives from the Government of Malaysia,” he added.

Mr. Anvar PB, Technical Director of Hotpack said, “The project will leverage Free the Seed’s innovative technology solutions for biodegradable products, helping Hotpack implement them in their sustainable packaging solutions model. The factory will produce biodegradable food packaging products by recycling diverse agricultural waste like rice straw, pineapple leaves, bagasse (pulpy fibrous material that remains after crushing sugarcane) and other agro-biomass materials.”

“We will augment our customer’s pursuit for effective ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and sustainability initiatives with these new factories. We are committed to meet our Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by helping others do the same,” he added.

Construction of the first 3,200 sq m production plant in Gurun, Kedah will begin in May and is slated to complete in August this year. This plant itself will create 300 job opportunities among the skilled and semi-skilled workforce.

Through the collaboration, Free The Seed becomes a technology and operational partner for Hotpack, providing raw materials, expertise, workforce, and technical capabilities. The initiative will facilitate produce biodegradable packaging using more diverse agricultural wastes like pineapple leaves and other agro-biomass materials.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 12 countries which includes GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Nigeria and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 30 standalone Retail centers across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.

