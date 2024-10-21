Dubai – Hotpack Global, a UAE-based leader in packaging products, has signed a partnership agreement with Middlesex University Dubai, to solidify a strategic partnership aimed at innovation, research, and talent acquisition. This partnership will strengthen Hotpack Global’s commitment to research and innovation within the packaging industry and improve the quality of talent in the industry by creating new avenues for functional training for students at Middlesex University Dubai.

Through their partnership, Hotpack and Middlesex University Dubai aim to foster research collaboration by launching a joint academic and applied research projects that address industry-relevant challenges such as sustainable manufacturing and advancing circular economy practices.

Middlesex University Dubai’s faculty and students will work closely with Hotpack to develop practical solutions for real-world packaging issues and jointly develop specialized short courses and certification programmes on sustainable packaging and creating a robust supply chain.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group CEO and Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said, “Partnering with a renowned academic institution like Middlesex University Dubai is a significant milestone for Hotpack. This collaboration will enable us to stay at the forefront of packaging innovation while also nurturing the next generation of talent. The alignment of academic research with industry needs is essential for our continued growth and success”.

“The collaboration will enable Hotpack to gain access to a wealth of academic expertise and innovative research through knowledge exchange in sustainable manufacturing, sustainable packaging solutions, environmental impact assessments and supply chain strategies, whereas the students at Middlesex University Dubai will be provided with opportunities to gain industry experience through internships and placements at Hotpack. This strategic link with academia will not only enhance Hotpack’s research and innovation capabilities but will also increase its visibility in the academic and business communities,” Mr. Jebbar added.

In addition to research, this partnership outlines internship and placement opportunities for Middlesex University Dubai’s students at various Hotpack facilities. It also includes organizing guest lectures by Hotpack executives, as well as workshops and symposiums to foster industry-academic dialogue. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate collaboration between both entities to develop and publish case studies on Hotpack’s operations and business strategies.

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Hotpack Global, a leader in the packaging industry. This MoU highlights the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry to drive innovation and develop sustainable solutions. By partnering with a prominent global entity like Hotpack, we are not only offering our students invaluable exposure to real-world challenges but also equipping them with hands-on experience in a dynamic corporate environment”.

Dr. Sreejith Balasubramanian, Associate Professor and Head of the Centre for Supply Chain Excellence, who played a lead role in bringing this collaboration to fruition, commented, "This partnership will provide our students with a valuable platform to enhance their skills, expand their professional networks, and gain deeper insights into industry practices. It will significantly prepare them for successful careers in an increasingly competitive global marketplace."

Mr. Zainuddin P.B., Group Executive Director of Hotpack Global, said, "Hotpack has been on the forefront in community engagements and industrial collaborations. We create mutual benefits for our partners with such engagements. We are committed to nurturing the future workforce through hands-on learning. We continuously seek opportunities to build upon this philosophy. The initiative will help changing the outlook on how institutional collaboration can benefit corporate sector in enabling students, who are not just trained functionally but also well-equipped to face the challenging market. The agreement with Middlesex University Dubai will set a new benchmark for corporate-academic partnerships in the UAE".

“This partnership signifies the beginning of a long-term commitment between Hotpack and Middlesex University Dubai, aimed at leveraging academic expertise and industry insights for mutual growth. Through this collaboration, Hotpack remains dedicated to adopting practices that support community development while fostering a nurturing environment for future generations to thrive in a competitive global landscape”, he added.

Hotpack Global is the largest producer of food packaging products in the Middle East, boasting a portfolio of over 4,000 SKUs and a workforce of 4,000 employees. The company markets its products in more than 106 countries and operates in 16 regions, including the Middle East, the UK, the US, India, Malaysia, and Africa.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 16 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

About Midddlesex University

Middlesex University Dubai is a forward-thinking and dynamic institution, recognized with a 5-Star KHDA rating for its innovation and excellence in teaching and research. Since opening its first UAE campus in Dubai Knowledge Park in 2005, the university has been delivering quality, affordable UK education to students from around the world. It is proud to be Dubai’s largest UK university in terms of total student enrolments, with over 5,600 students from more than 120 nationalities currently part of its global family. The university is committed to providing a student experience that stands out. Through a focus on inclusive, industry-led, and engaging education, Middlesex University Dubai empowers students to become professional, skilled individuals ready for the demands of the modern world. Graduates are equipped to be lifelong learners, poised to make meaningful contributions to the communities they live and work in.

