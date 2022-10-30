Muscat – Hotpack Global, the UAE-based global leader in disposable food packaging products, unveiled its fourth sales centre in Oman and its 47th overall in the Middle East. The new showroom reflects the company’s global vision – to be recognized as the brand leader in the food packaging industry by 2030.

The sales centre located in Barka, Muscat in Oman, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony in the presence of Muntaser Bin Salam bin Saleh Al Harasi, the Director of the Consumer Protection Department in South Al Batinah, Barka.

Commenting on Hotpack’s expansion in Oman, Mr Abdul Jebbar PB, said, “We are pleased to unveil our fourth sales centre in Oman. With Oman’s current economic trajectory, consumer demand will continue to rise in the future. We are making Hotpack products more accessible to consumers through our outlets in Oman. They will have more options for high-quality food packaging products available in the market. It is going to support our omnichannel strategy in the region.”

“We will continue down our current path for expansion in the GCC region as it is among the fastest growing markets for food packaging products in the world. The industry is witnessing a growth of five to seven per cent, which is above the global average of three to five per cent. With these new sales centres, we will be able to optimize our operational costs, increase our volume capability and streamline our supply chains enabling faster order fulfilment for our customers in Oman,” he added.

Further elaborating on Hotpack’s expansion strategy in the GCC region, Mr. Rethish V. Pillai, stated, “We have an aggressive expansion plan ready for Oman and we will be launching more outlets in the region moving forward. We also have plans to launch new retail stores in Nizwa, Sur and Sohar soon. We are keen to strengthen our strategic position in Oman and establish Hotpack as the premium food packaging brand in the country and region. We are also in the process of completing construction on the factory in Sohar.”

The ceremony was also attended by Mr Mujeeb Muhammunni, Deputy General Manager, Hotpack, Mr Rethish V. Pillai, Country Manager, Hotpack Oman, Mr. Mohamed Jasir, Hotpack Project Director and Mr. Basheer Valiyakath, General Manager, Hotpack Bahrain.

In keeping with the company’s global vision, Hotpack also recently launched its webstore in Oman to complement its sales centres. Further, the company had previously launched retail centres in Seeb Souq, Salalah and most recently in Ruwi, as well as a fulfilment centre.

Hotpack Global is the largest manufacturer of packaging products in the Middle East. The company has direct operations in 14 countries with 3,300 employees and serves 25,000 local and international brands worldwide.

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 14 countries which include GCC countries, India, UK, USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one stop shop that offers the complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region's largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services and continuous brand communication.