Dubai – Hotpack Global, a leading sustainable packaging products manufacturer based in the UAE, marked a significant achievement by expanding its retail presence to 50 stores across the Middle East and Africa.

The milestone was celebrated with the unveiling of a special logo dedicated to these 50 stores by Mr Khaled Al Ameri, a renowned social media star, at Hotpack's newly relocated flagship store on Al Ittihad Road in Dubai. The event witnessed the presence of senior officials of Hotpack, who gathered to celebrate this remarkable accomplishment.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB said, “We are proud to have achieved this milestone that exemplifies how far we have come since our inception. The increasing demand for packaging products in this market has prompted us to enhance our retail presence in the region. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for the trust they have placed in us for the last 28 years. We aim to continue meeting their expectations in the future because excellence and quality are cornerstones of the Hotpack brand”.

Hotpack, driven by its global vision for 2030, has implemented a robust expansion strategy in the Middle East to meet the ever-increasing demand for food packaging products. Over the past few years, the company has successfully expanded its retail operations into all GCC countries, solidifying its presence in these key markets. In addition to its retail endeavours, Hotpack has expanded its Webstore service in these countries. These strategic expansions further reinforce the company's commitment to cater to the evolving needs of its customers in these regions.

Hotpack recently launched an innovative sustainability initiative to provide 100 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic bags exclusively for Spinneys, as part of their environmental commitment. They have also invested heavily in research and development to provide innovative products with sustainability as the prime focus for their customers.

Hotpack is the largest producer of food packaging products in the Middle East with a portfolio of over 4,000 products. The company has a workforce of 3,800 employees and markets its goods to over 106 countries around the world. Hotpack operates in 16 countries, including the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, and Africa.

-Ends-

About Hotpack Global

Founded in 1995, Hotpack Global is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 16 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Disposable Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 47 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering 600 plus Specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

For media queries, please contact

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: pradyuth@watermelonme.com