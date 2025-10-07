Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Omnix International, a leading technology solutions provider in the Middle East, announces its participation at GITEX Global 2025 with its HOT Systems range on October 13-17. It will focus on its tailored solutions and demonstrate how the company’s AI workstations, and HOT Guard empower professionals across CAD, BIM, simulations, and AI/ML applications. They will also emphasise how purpose-built hardware and optimized technologies accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustainable innovation across industries.

Attendees will experience how these next-generation solutions empower professionals with optimized performance, enterprise grade protection and seamless workflow acceleration, addressing the evolving needs of modern digital enterprises. They will also witness how AI liquid-cooled laptops now deliver sustained high-performance under demanding workloads, and get deeper insights into HOT Guard, an advanced real-time security and system monitoring solution, that is being introduced at GITEX Global. Combined with the company’s Hardware Optimization Technology (HOT), these features ensure faster processing, energy efficiency, and enhanced reliability for CAD, BIM, simulation, and AI/ML workflows.

Joseph John, Regional Sales Manager for HOT Systems at Omnix International, added, “GITEX Global 2025 is the perfect platform to demonstrate how HOT Systems is setting benchmarks for professional workflows. The company’s AI Workstations and other solutions are engineered for today’s demands and tomorrow’s innovation while ensuring clients experience uncompromising speed, power, and reliability across industries such as architecture, engineering, construction, media and research.”

Collaborating with PNY a global leader in high-performance memory, NVIDIA RTX™ Professional Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics and storage solutions at GITEX Global 2025, HOT Systems will deliver an immersive, client-focused booth experience that goes beyond traditional product displays. Visitors can expect dedicated discussions, and tailored insights into how HOT Systems’ innovations are redefining performance standards for AI-driven industries.

Talus A Arukalil, Regional Manager MEA at PNY, added, “The Middle East is a growing market where innovation and advancements in technology are being harnessed to its fullest. We are taking this opportunity at GITEX Global 2025 along with HOT Systems to showcase how together we deliver technology that doesn’t just keep pace with the future but defines it in the region.”

The HOT Systems AI workstations displayed at the exhibition, powered by PNY, will serve as a hub for innovation and engagement, where enterprises, technology leaders, and professionals can explore the next frontier of high-performance computing. With PNY as a strategic partner, the showcase reinforces Omnix’s dedication to delivering best-in-class solutions backed by global expertise and local innovation.

Senior company executives will be present to discuss and interact with visitors in Hall 5 Booth 30.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/