Dubai, UAE – “The goal is to provide Emirati talent with the opportunities to thrive both locally and globally. We are not creating isolated training silos for Emiratis. We are giving them the chance to check the right boxes and pursue global careers, all while preserving their unique cultural identity,” said Georgette Davey, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Dubai.

At the discussions, Davey set the stage by addressing the key challenge of matching global hospitality expertise with Emirati values, highlighting that, "The UAE’s diversity creates a microcosm of cultures, right on our doorstep. The question is how we ensure that Emiratis are equipped to shine on the global stage without losing their cultural roots."

Recently, Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches opened its doors Mid-September with an initial cohort of students including Emirati nationals. The discussion centered on the unique hospitality ecosystem in the UAE, home to over 200 nationalities, and the importance of nurturing Emirati culture and talent within this global framework.

The panellists Shaikha Al Nowais, Corporate VP - Owner Relationship Management, Rotana, Aseem Kapoor, founder and CEO, ARK People Solutions, and Werner Anzinger, General Manager & Area Vice President - Operations, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai -- spoke on the evolving perception of hospitality among young Emiratis and were of the view that to attract more Emiratis into the sector, a cultural shift needs to begin early. For the panellists, it’s vital that the new generation understands their potential contribution to this vibrant industry. We are fortunate to have government support that encourages Emiratis to join the sector, they added.

On the topic of retaining talent, the panel agreed on the importance of providing clear career development pathways. “When we show young Emiratis a vision for their future in the hospitality industry, we empower them to see their own potential. It’s essential to ask them what they’re looking for, identify their needs, and implement support frameworks that enable growth, while also holding them accountable for their own development,” added Davey.

In another session on ‘Future-Ready Hospitality: Transforming Education for the Industry’, Adrian Artimov, VP Enrolment, Sommet Education, talked about the importance of adapting educational offerings to meet local community needs. “We’re evolving traditional models to encourage entrepreneurship. Recent discussions with the inaugural batch of students at the academy revealed that at least half aspire to become entrepreneurs, with ambitions ranging from opening cafes to returning to family-owned hotels. The challenge lies in preparing students for a dynamic job market while instilling a growth mindset that encourages lifelong learning and innovation. We’re not just preparing students for jobs; we’re equipping them for meaningful careers.”

As AI continues to advance, core hospitality roles may evolve, with front office operations potentially becoming fully automated. However, essential customer service positions will remain vital, albeit requiring fewer personnel as technology takes on routine tasks. “The focus will remain on equipping students with a solid general core alongside necessary specializations, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the future,” said Adrian.

The main takeaway from the sessions was that recognizing hospitality as a global career pathway from foundational education to lifelong learning is crucial to meet the increasing demands of the rapidly growing industry in the UAE. With projections indicating a remarkable 25% expansion by 2030 and an expected influx of around 40 million new visitors to Dubai hotels by 2031, the need for qualified talent in the hospitality sector is more urgent than ever as the region prepares for this new era of growth.