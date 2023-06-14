United Arab Emirates, Dubai:– Horizontal Digital, the leading digital experience agency, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Salesforce Marketing & Commerce Cloud Partner Award for 2023. This award recognizes Horizontal Digital's exceptional performance and outstanding achievements in product knowledge and delivery excellence of Salesforce Marketing and Commerce Cloud solutions.

The Salesforce Marketing & Commerce Cloud Partner Award recognizes exemplary partners who exhibit exceptional product knowledge, seamless delivery, and a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for their customers. This prestigious accolade celebrates their expertise in leveraging the Salesforce Commerce & Marketing Cloud platforms and recognizes their success in delivering truly connected experiences.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed award from Salesforce," said Sabin Ephrem, CEO/Co-founder of Horizontal Digital. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team in the United Arab Emirates and India, who are committed to delivering exceptional commerce and marketing solutions to our clients. We are proud to be in an elite group of Salesforce partners and look forward to continuing to help our clients achieve their business goals through these powerful platforms."

Mukesh Kumar, Regional Vice President, Middle East Alliance & Channels at Salesforce, said, "We are delighted to recognize Horizontal Digital as the winner of the Salesforce Marketing & Commerce Cloud Partner Award in the region. Horizontal have demonstrated exceptional expertise in leveraging these platforms to deliver outstanding solutions to their clients. We are proud to have them as a partner and look forward to our continued collaboration to help our joint clients achieve their goals."

The 2023 Salesforce Partner Awards were announced at Salesforce's World Tour Dubai Essentials conference, which brings together thousands of thought leaders, customers, and partners from around the world to share best practices, insights, and strategies for delivering exceptional customer experiences.

