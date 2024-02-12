Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence, Horizon International School, the student-focused community school located in the heart of Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, proudly unveils its latest triumph: an 'Outstanding' rating from British Schools Overseas (BSO). This prestigious rating underscores the school’s steadfast dedication to delivering an exceptional British education experience for pupils aged 3 to 18.

The British Schools Overseas report, which is benchmarked against defined UK standards and expectations, saw inspectors visit 65 lessons and conduct 22 meetings with leaders, teachers, pupils, parents, and members of the school’s governing board. Having met all the standards in the report’s framework of quality expectations, the school has been rated outstanding across various aspects, including quality curriculum, teaching and assessment practices, pupils' spiritual, moral, and social development, pupils’ welfare, health, and safety, as well as the leadership and management of the school.

Darren Gale, Principal, Horizon International School said: "Receiving the 'Outstanding' rating from British Schools Overseas is a momentous achievement for Horizon International School. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils and the unwavering support of our parents. We are proud to provide an exceptional learning environment that fosters holistic development and prepares our pupils for a successful future."

Key Highlights of the BSO report:

Outstanding Curriculum: Horizon International School's curriculum is described as outstanding, offering a broad, balanced, and relevant education that combines the requirements of the English Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and national curriculum with the UAE's standards. The curriculum is regularly reviewed to cater to the diverse needs and abilities of all pupils, including those with Special Educational Needs (SEND) and English as an Additional Language (EAL).

Quality of Teaching and Assessment: The school excels in teaching, with educators consistently delivering well-planned and skilfully executed lessons. Teachers leverage comprehensive data about pupils' attainment and progress, incorporating critical thinking and real-world examples into all lessons. The use of artificial intelligence to tailor teaching to individual pupils' needs is also highlighted.

Pupils' Development: Pupils at Horizon International School exhibit exemplary behaviour for learning, with a keen motivation to work and succeed. The school's focus on spiritual, moral, social, and cultural development is outstanding, fostering an inclusive community where diversity is celebrated and respect is paramount.

Leadership and Management: The leadership and management of the school are recognised as outstanding, with the Principal and Vice Principal leading by example and setting high expectations. The school's vision, 'Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds,' is embraced by pupils, staff and supported by proud parents.

Horizon International School remains committed to delivering an outstanding education and dedication to fostering a strong sense of community spirit, placing pupils at the centre of everything they do. The school will continue prioritising nurturing excellent connections within its school community to create an environment where pupils, parents, and staff feel a profound sense of belonging. At Horizon International School, the ethos of 'Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds' underscores its commitment to an aspirational and values-driven education. Part of the Cognita family of schools, Horizon International School looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence.

Horizon International School is accepting admissions for 2024/5. For additional information and to schedule a school tour today, please visit www.hisdubai.ae or contact +971 4 348 3314.

About Horizon International School

Horizon International School (HIS) is a supportive, student-focused international community school following a British style of education. Centrally located in Umm Al Sheif, the school caters to pupils aged three to eighteen years old. Its highly qualified UK-trained teachers and purpose-built facilities enable the school to give each and every child the opportunity to thrive. Horizon International School prides itself on providing an effective balance between academic rigour and creative and sporting pursuits. The school places a strong emphasis on its values and community spirit, which underpins its mission “Everyone Counts, Everyone Contributes, Everyone Succeeds. “The staff at Horizon International School strive to challenge and inspire all learners to develop their skills and nurture values through a love of learning, so that they can responsibly embrace the diverse challenges of tomorrow. The school celebrated a Very Good KHDA Rating with a visit from Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, the previous Director General, Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 17 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 pupils. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

