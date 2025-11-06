HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform, today announced ‘HTS Seat Upgrades’ a new ancillary offering for airlines looking to delight travelers with an upgraded on-board experience. HTS’ end-to-end platform allows airlines to monetize unsold inventory with three products:

Cabin Upgrades offer travelers the option to upgrade to upper cabins, such as Business, Premium Economy or First class.

Seat Upgrades allows travelers to opt for preferred seats within the same cabin — first rows, extra legroom or recline, and more.

allows travelers to opt for preferred seats within the same cabin — first rows, extra legroom or recline, and more. Empty Seats provides travelers the opportunity to block one or multiple free seats next to them for extra comfort at a minimal cost.

HTS Seat Upgrades platforms offer a fully flexible and customizable experience to maximize customer satisfaction and airlines profits. HTS Seat Upgrades integrates to the airline’s Passenger Service System (PSS), including inventory, reservation and departure control, as well as the airline's payment gateway, providing a turnkey end-to-end solution. The customizable white-label upgrade flow allows airlines to maintain brand consistency, while API integration is available for those preferring a fully native experience. At the core of this solution is the embedded Price-Builder from HTS, which empowers the airline to configure dynamic upgrade offers at the most granular level using real-time PNR context and inventory signals. On top of that, with the platform’s unique and holistic multi-cabin optimization capability, airlines can offer upgrades to intermediate cabins even when they appear full, as it optimizes availability across the entire plane, not just within a specific cabin.

With dynamic offer capabilities, enhanced with AI-driven autopilot pricing optimization, and the introduction of HTS’ Empty Seat product, airlines can access a widely untapped revenue stream and elevate the customer experience. In fact, airline partners can experience a +20% increase in unit revenue from seat upgrades when implementing HTS’ Seat Upgrades platform.

Corsair is already leveraging HTS’ Cabin Upgrades to provide an elevated experience for its customers. The Price-Builder allows instant upgrade prices or bid starting points to be dynamically generated based on available inventory in the target cabin and advance purchase. HTS’ modern white-label upgrade flow is embedded into Corsair’s key customer touchpoints such as online check-in, post-booking emails, and the Manage My Booking page, ensuring a smooth and consistent customer experience. HTS Seat Upgrades is integrated to Corsair’s Payment gateway and PSS, including inventory, reservation and departure control systems, providing a turnkey end-to-end solution.

“Our holistic upgrade solution captures high-intent users across multiple touchpoints in the customer journey, allowing our airline partners to generate a new revenue stream and delighting travelers with an upgraded onboard experience,” said Ella Alkalay Schreiber, SVP & GM of Fintech at Hopper and HTS. “Our optional bidding approach prevents cannibalization and lets our airline partners manage offers right before departure, creating a win-win for customer satisfaction and monetization.”

To learn more about HTS Seat Upgrades, visit our website here.

ABOUT HTS

HTS, the B2B division of global travel platform Hopper, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners’ direct channels with its travel fintech and e-commerce products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.

ABOUT CORSAIR

Corsair is a French scheduled airline specializing in long-haul flights. It serves the Caribbean (Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Barthélemy), the Indian Ocean (Reunion Island, Mayotte, Mauritius, Madagascar), and West Africa (Ivory Coast, Benin, Mali), departing from Paris-Orly and several regional cities (Lyon, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nantes). Corsair operates a fleet exclusively composed of Airbus A330neo, one of the youngest fleets in the world, and offers a modern three-class service. Committed to upgrading its services and pursuing a decarbonization approach, Corsair places customer experience quality and environmental performance at the heart of its strategy. For more information, visit: https://www.flycorsair.com/