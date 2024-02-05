Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund in the Kingdom of Bahrain, co-invests USD 200k alongside Silicon Valley-based early-stage investor ‘Plug and Play’ in “The Digital Hotelier” through the fifth episode of the entrepreneurship-themed reality television show ‘Beban Season 3.’

As a pioneering TravelTech startup, The Digital Hotelier (TDH) revolutionizes hotel experiences for both guests and operators with its state-of-the-art SaaS platform, which supports multiple languages and is specifically designed to enhance user experience and drive additional revenue for hotels, hotel apartments, and holiday homes.

Commenting on their fundraising through Beban, Qutaiba Alali, Founder and CEO of The Digital Hotelier, shared: “We are excited to announce the strategic investment from Hope Ventures and Plug and Play. This backing not only demonstrates confidence in our vision but also provides valuable resources for our accelerated growth. The support from esteemed investors like Hope Ventures and Plug and Play is instrumental in advancing our product development, expanding our reach, and positioning us for success.”

He added: “This collaboration goes beyond financial backing; it represents a significant partnership that will play a pivotal role in shaping our company's trajectory. By aligning with prestigious investors, we are not only strengthening our market position but also unlocking a spectrum of exciting opportunities. We are grateful for the trust and confidence that Hope Ventures and Plug and Play have placed in our team, and we look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together.”

Fajer Saleh Al Pachachi, General Manager at Hope Ventures, said: “We are thrilled to announce Hope’s investment in The Digital Hotelier. Our ethos is to co-invest in promising entrepreneurs with strategic investors who can drive the growth of our portfolio companies, and this investment alongside Plug and Play is a great example. Plug and Play boasts a great track record, having propelled more than 30 unicorns and over 150 companies valued at over EUR 100 million. By combining our resources and expertise, I am confident that The Digital Hotelier will have access to the capital, expertise, and networks required to accelerate the success of their startup in the rapidly evolving travel industry.”

Abdulla Alakeel, Country Director at Plug and Play commented: "We're excited to announce our investment in The Digital Hotelier, a member of the Plug and Play family that took part in our Cohort 5 Misk Accelerator. At Plug and Play, we believe that collaboration is a key driver for innovation and creating meaningful impact. Our investment in The Digital Hotelier reflects upon our commitment to work with exceptional local founders who are changing the game in their respective industries within Saudi Arabia."

It is noteworthy to mention that the Beban TV show is the region’s 1st private-public investment platform through its formed partnerships with Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (UAE), the SME Development Authority (Oman), GFH Capital (KSA), Zain Kuwait and Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (Kuwait), and the Labor Fund Tamkeen (Bahrain).

Beban season 3 was filmed in the Middle East’s newest exhibition and convention center, Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), and showcases 41 businesses from across the MENA region as they pitch in front of a panel of regional, reputable investors for equity investment and strategic business development opportunities that can accelerate the growth of these businesses into new markets.

A new episode of Beban will air every Wednesday of this month. You can watch the next episode airing on February 7th, 2024, on Bahrain TV at 6 PM (+3GMT), Oman TV Cultural at 9:10 PM (+3GMT), AlRai TV at 9:30 PM (+3GMT), SBC Channel at 10 PM (+3GMT), or anytime on Shahid.

About Hope Ventures:

Hope Ventures is the investment arm of Hope Fund, a Fund established by the decree from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is governed and supervised by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, with the vision to support youth projects and initiatives.

Hope Ventures invests in promising companies committed to building value. The company provides capital, expertise, and support to high-impact entrepreneurs with a vision to think big. Through their hands-on investment approach, they provide knowledge, guidance, and connections to support entrepreneurs' fundraising and growth journeys.

Visit: www.hopefund.bh

