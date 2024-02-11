Manama, Bahrain: Hope Talents, the talent management arm of Hope Fund, and HP Spring Studios, a leading fintech venture studio in the Kingdom of Bahrain, are proud to announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing talent management and recruitment in the region.

This synergistic alliance will leverage the respective expertise and resources of both organizations to empower Bahrainis and startups. Together, they are committed to identifying, attracting, and placing top-tier talent across various industries and sectors. This partnership signifies a shared vision of excellence and a commitment to training and upskilling individuals while fostering the growth and success of startups.

"It is our pleasure to partner with HP Spring Studios to deliver exceptional talent management solutions," said Ms. Latifa Mohamed, General Manager of Hope Talents. “With our unwavering commitment to excellence in recruitment and human resources, this collaboration will enable us to harness our vast expertise to foster the growth and prosperity of enterprises operating within the region.”

HP Spring Studios, represented by Zainab Khamis, Head of HP Spring Studios, is equally enthusiastic about the collaboration. "At HP Spring Studios, we are deeply committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem and empowering exceptional talent. Our partnership with Hope Talents is a testament to our unwavering dedication to these principles. By joining forces, we are eager to leverage their proven track record in identifying and placing top talent, empowering individuals to reach their fullest potential. Together, we aim to provide our clients with unparalleled recruitment capabilities, ensuring their businesses flourish and excel in today's dynamic market." stated Mrs. Khamis.

About Hope Talents:

Hope Talents is the talent management arm of Hope Fund, powered by a national initiative to identify, upskill and recognize high-potential national talents in their journey towards professional development and achievement. Hope Talents offers smart solutions to enhance human capital development in Bahrain through a comprehensive suite of talent placement and human resource management services.

About HP Spring Studios:

HP Spring Studios is a venture studio that focuses on fintech innovation in the MENA region. Its core mission revolves around collaborating with exceptional entrepreneurs and co-founding groundbreaking startups that will shape the industry. The studio is supported by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Al Waha Fund of Funds, and London-based venture firm Hambro Perks, providing it with the necessary resources and expertise to drive its initiatives forward.

One of HP Spring Studios' greatest strengths lies in its extensive global network. With a portfolio of over 140 companies and access to 10+ funds, including the MENA-focused HP Oryx Fund and the MENA-focused Venture Debt Fund, the studio offers startups under its wing invaluable opportunities to connect with influential investors and fundraisers across the MENA region.