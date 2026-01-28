Dubai, UAE – Gargash Enterprises unveils its redesigned Mercedes-Benz Deira showroom today, marking a significant milestone for one of Dubai’s most established automotive destinations. The showroom welcomes stakeholders, long-time customers, collectors, families and brand enthusiasts, offering an experience rooted in heritage, while reflecting a future-focused retail environment.

The showroom has stood as a trusted landmark for generations of customers, originally opening its doors to the public in 1968. This transformation represents a strategic step forward for a location that has served as both a cultural heartbeat and a thriving commercial hub for UAE customers for generations, preserving and elevating its remarkable legacy.

The redesigned showroom showcases the latest Mercedes-Benz MAR20X retail concept, introducing a refined and immersive experience to enhance the customer journey from first interaction through to ownership. The space has been curated to feel distinctly modern while retaining the warmth and familiarity that has defined the Deira showroom for decades.

The showroom introduces the region's first MANUFAKTUR Lounge, a dedicated area that allows customers to explore the highest degree of customisation through a selection of materials, colours and finishes that go beyond standard options – creating a bespoke brand experience. MANUFAKTUR represents Mercedes-Benz's pinnacle customisation programme. It transforms the driving experience through exclusive exterior upgrades and luxurious interior detailing, all handcrafted to perfectly capture each owner's individual taste and elegance.

Speaking on the evolution of Mercedes-Benz’s retail presence in the region, Michael Stroband, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East; Global Head of Mercedes-Benz General Distributors, said: “As Mercedes-Benz approaches a significant milestone of 140 years since the invention of the automobile, this moment reinforces what has always defined the brand: innovation, craftsmanship, and experiences that connect across every customer touchpoint. Physical spaces remain critical to how we translate our values into tangible experiences, where customers feel trust, familiarity, and a true sense of home with the brand. Alongside the introduction of the region’s first MANUFAKTUR Lounge, the next two years are defined by our most significant product launch plan in history. This gives us a clear roadmap and a strong foundation to continue shaping the region’s future of mobility, together with our longstanding partner, Gargash Enterprises.”

“The newly renovated Deira showroom brings a modern world-class Mercedes-Benz experience once again, in the very location where Gargash has been serving Dubai's growing community since 1968. So many of our customers’ Mercedes stories first began at this very location", said Shehab Gargash, Managing Director & Group CEO, Gargash Group.

Gargash Enterprises believes in celebrating engineering excellence and timeless quality in a highly experiential way. It is a fully committed Mercedes-Benz partner that invests in global brand consistency, immersive brand displays and a future-focused retail environment offering a memorable experience for its customers.

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises comprising internationally renowned brands across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and new ventures. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, Ankai, SIXT Rent a Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, the group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages premium residential, commercial and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.

