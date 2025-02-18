Dubai, UAE - Global technology brand HONOR announced its participation at MWC 2025 and is set to make a major announcement at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, with a keynote presentation on Sunday, March 2, 2025, where HONOR will introduce the "HONOR ALPHA PLAN", the brand’s new strategic initiative, followed by the launch of its latest AI innovations and AI-enabled products.

The term "ALPHA" carries rich meanings across different domains. As a symbol, it represents the pioneering spirit that drives exploration into uncharted territories. In terms of achievement, it signifies peak performance and excellence at the highest level. From a structural perspective, it embodies core strength and fundamental driving force. In markets, while beta represents steady market-following returns, alpha symbolizes exceptional performance that surpasses benchmarks through active innovation and strategic foresight.

To HONOR, these multiple dimensions of "ALPHA" perfectly align with the brand’s vision and mission. As a trailblazer in the tech industry, HONOR drives innovation forward. Through the brand’s pursuit of innovation and technology, HONOR demonstrates its commitment to excellence. As a key player in the AI device ecosystem, HONOR channels the brand’s core strength into creating breakthrough solutions.

In this transformative era of AI, "HONOR ALPHA PLAN" positions HONOR at the forefront of technological advancement. HONOR aims to build an open-collaborative AI ecosystem with its global partners, creating unprecedented possibilities for the future of AI devices.