Dubai, UAE – In its continuous pursuit to provide the best-in-class experiences in the market, the global tech brand, HONOR, announced a collaboration with Sharaf DG to deliver repair services on all HONOR products. Starting from May, customers will be able get their devices repaired quickly and efficiently at any of Sharaf DG’s stores in the UAE.

This cooperation with Sharaf DG, the leading tech products retailer in the UAE, came within a very active phase for HONOR between the launching of outstanding products. Ensuring HONOR’s vision regarding delivering customer centric products and experiences to all the users.

Serving all HONOR consumers, Sharaf DG will provide repair services for all their devices. Going a step further, customers can visit reach the nearest Sharaf DG branch, drop their device there and have it all repaired within a guaranteed 3 days. Customers will get their devices done and delivered by HONOR service team without paying any extra delivery fees.

Consumers can also have their devices serviced onsite in one of Sharaf DG service centers in Dubai Time Square, Abu Dhabi Mall, or Jimi Mall Al Ain. For any further information about our repair services, kindly check the steps and the FAQ from this link.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), General Manager of HONOR GCC said “HONOR has always been keen on providing the best breakthroughs through innovative products. As we aspire to always meet the consumers’ needs by providing smart solutions that help them thrive and do better in their lives, we also consider the after-sales stage. Therefore, we developed a repair service ecosystem with Sharaf DG in UAE to guarantee the after-sale experience, make the service experience accessible to everyone, and eliminate consumers' concern regarding our service. This collaboration serves as an affirmation of the brand's vision and commitment toward the consumers.”

HONOR and Sharaf DG have agreed to provide top-notch services to serve the consumers with top tier experience. Consumers can enjoy all the repair services they would need for their devices, including internal & external repair, general maintenance, inspection & examination of HONOR smartphones.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG mentioned during the launch event: “We are thrilled to collaborate with HONOR to extend our services and offer a 360 product experience for end users. They have been one of our top partners, and we appreciate the trust they have put in us. Serving HONOR’s consumers is such a privilege, and we are here to deliver on the promise of premium services that live up to HONOR’s consumers.”

HONOR is keeping the pace of serving quality to their consumers through developing more partnerships with valuable entities to solve the pain points of the customer and deliver comprehensive experiences that are not limited to the quality of the products, but also include customer's satisfaction during the after-sales stage.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. We are committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels, for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality, and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond through its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

