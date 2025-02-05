Dubai – Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the statutory trade body for the promotion and creation of opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses in the global markets, has announced that four major technology exhibitions will be held in April 2025 in Hong Kong. These exhibitions will serve as premier platforms for UAE traders and suppliers to expand their businesses into new markets and explore cutting-edge innovations.

According to HKTDC, the UAE and Hong Kong have enjoyed a strong and dynamic trade relationship spanning various industries, with trade between the two places reaching USD 14.8 billion as of November 2024. The UAE remains Hong Kong’s 6th largest export market, with exports totalling over USD 11.2 billion, and its 17th largest import source, contributing USD 3.5 billion in imports. HKTDC emphasised that these upcoming exhibitions will offer UAE businesses direct access to emerging global trends and international buyers.

Mr. Daniel Lam, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, HKTDC, said, “We are proud of the fact that the UAE is one of our strongest bilateral trading partners and we believe that these ties are set to become even stronger in the future. We look forward to welcoming more corporations in the United Arab Emirates to explore business opportunities and tap into global markets through HKTDC exhibitions.”

“In 2023/24, we staged over 30 major events, attracting over 28,880 exhibitors and over 511,100 physical buyers and participants from Hong Kong, Mainland China and around the world. These exhibitions will present opportunities for UAE businesses to engage with global suppliers, explore the latest industry advancements, and tap into new sourcing solutions,” he added.

To further strengthen business connections, HKTDC will host the Smart Lighting Expo and the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) from 6 to 9 April 2025, followed by the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) and InnoEX from 13 to 16 April 2025.

In the lighting sector, the Smart Lighting Expo and the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the online Click2Match platform available from 30 March to 16 April 2025. Under the theme "Go Smart • Live Green," the fairs will showcase energy-efficient lighting solutions, smart lighting technologies, human-centric designs, and advanced digital signage innovations.

Beyond product showcases, the Asian Lighting Forum on 6 April will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss the latest market standards and ESG developments with real-world case studies. On 7 April, the Smart Lighting Solution Forum will explore innovations in human-centric lighting and intelligent, customisable lighting applications across different commercial and residential settings. The lighting fairs attracted approximately 16,000 buyers from 107 countries and regions in 2024.

In the technology sector, the 3rd edition of InnoEX and the 21st HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13 to 16 April 2025, with the Click2Match online platform available from 6 to 23 April 2025. As the flagship events of Hong Kong’s Business of Innovation & Technology Week (BITWeek), these fairs will provide an international platform for showcasing breakthrough innovations in AI, robotics, cybersecurity, smart mobility, and the low-altitude economy.

InnoEX will spotlight cutting-edge technological solutions, with four themed days featuring insights from industry leaders on Generative AI, Smart Infrastructure, and SME-focused tech solutions. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) will highlight a broad spectrum of innovations across key zones, including the Tech Hall, Start-up Zone, and Hall of Fame, while also focusing on Smart Home, Healthcare & Wellness, and Design Electronics.

HKTDC reported that the 2024 editions of InnoEX and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair attracted over 88,000 buyers from 139 countries and regions.

For more details on participation and registration, visit www.hktdc.com.

