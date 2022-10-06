DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will present its latest digital solutions that are playing a key role in advancing future growth in the retail, logistics and healthcare sectors at GITEX 2022.The event will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 10-14.

Under the theme ‘Automate Your Future,’ Honeywell will demonstrate how technology solutions can empower retailers, make supply chains faster and more agile transform distribution centers (DC) and enhance the future of healthcare.

“Honeywell is continually evolving to shape the future for a brighter tomorrow. At GITEX, we will demonstrate how Honeywell’s technology solutions are helping customers increase throughput, productivity, safety and accuracy in the Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Warehouse & DC sectors,” said Roman Poludnev, General Manager of Safety and Productivity Solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “We will feature a highly-diversified portfolio that is heavily based on software-enabled technologies and digital transformation initiatives. These solutions will equip our customers in the region to pivot their businesses swiftly and efficiently in the post-pandemic environment, as more and more companies jump on the automation and digital transformation bandwagon.”

Honeywell will showcase a portfolio of next-generation technology at GITEX 2022, which includes:

Retail solutions: At the event, Honeywell will showcase how its solutions and technologies are empowering the retail associate. Bringing together people, assets and merchandise in powerful new ways, Honeywell ensures mobile computers, scanners and software come together to enable mobile workers to efficiently execute tasks and access business-critical data.

Logistics solutions: Honeywell will demonstrate how, together with FarEye, its solutions such as the rugged mobile computer and handheld computer are empowering enterprises to have complete visibility of goods while in transit from the plant, right through to the final destination with seamless integration with all available data sources. This means businesses can manage, track, and monitor their delivery operations anytime, anywhere, with visibility to optimize the movement of goods from the first mile to the last mile, improve operations performance in real-time, and deliver a customer-centric experience.

Healthcare solutions: Committed to developing technology-led solutions for the future of healthcare delivery, Honeywell will display its robust portfolio of healthcare technologies that are driving better patient outcomes, delivered in efficient, safe and secure environments for caregivers and the communities they serve. Visitors can expect to see enterprise-class mobile computers and scanners that provide reliable and secure connectivity between frontline workers and backend systems.

Warehouse solutions: With rising service level agreements dictating order fulfilment process improvements, Honeywell will demonstrate how its wearable scanners, handheld computers and voice headsets are helping bring stability and predictability to unlock greater efficiency to warehouse operations. Through intelligent, data driven and automated processes, Honeywell's portfolio enables the digital transformation of a warehouse to increase reliability and maximize productivity.

GITEX Attendees can experience Honeywell’s offerings at Hall 5, Stand B1 at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).