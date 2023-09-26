ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates:– Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) will showcase proven technologies to support the acceleration of a clean energy transition at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), taking place in the UAE capital this October.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ADIPEC 2023 will bring together global energy and technology leaders with the collective objective of accelerating the decarbonization of the energy sector and the industries it serves.

Held in advance of COP28, which takes place in the UAE later this year, ADIPEC will set the stage for the critical role the energy sector is playing in cross-border climate goals, and will provide a timely showcase of innovative solutions to help meet ambitious climate objectives of nations across the Middle East and around the world.

From its booth (#4150, Hall 4) Honeywell will demonstrate its portfolio of latest technologies that support these goals, alongside a range of workforce excellence and safety systems to help enable a safer, smarter energy sector.

“Honeywell’s focus at this year’s ADIPEC is on how we are making sustainable attainable for the energy sector through technology localization and advancement,” commented Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO, Honeywell Middle East and North Africa. “Ahead of COP28, this year’s ADIPEC is a demonstration of the innovation that the energy sector is bringing to the environmental agenda, and a showcase of its responsibility and leadership in global decarbonization efforts. Honeywell is proud to be a leader in such innovation, and we are looking forward to showcasing how our technologies are supporting customers’ climate and broader business objectives at this year’s event.”

Senior Honeywell leaders will be sharing insights and perspectives throughout ADIPEC’s conference program on key issues including digitalization, carbon capture, hydrogen production and refining solutions.

Lucian Boldea, president and CEO, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies will present in a panel session at the ADIPEC Strategic Conference on Day 1, on the ever-changing landscape of the downstream industry: demand vs. decarbonization of value chains.

Technologies on show at Honeywell’s booth include:

Digital automation and control: Honeywell’s portfolio of digital solutions including digital twins, cyber insight, intelligent refining and upstream performance suites designed to improve uptime, process performance and efficiency. Through AI-based asset monitoring and predictive analysis, Honeywell has been supporting ADNOC’s digital transformation as part of a 10-year predictive maintenance agreement, to help maximize the uptime, efficiency, predictability, and performance of operations.

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage: Honeywell will showcase innovative carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies for energy production processes as well as other industrial operations.

Hydrogen Production and Transportation: Honeywell will highlight solutions for hydrogen production and transportation, including the role of blue hydrogen as an important bridge solution towards a green hydrogen economy.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): Honeywell’s pioneering Ecofining™ technology, which uses animal fats, vegetable oils, waste cooking oil, and other noncompeting feedstock to produce highly efficient biofuels, will be displayed alongside technologies that open alternative and abundant feedstock pathways including biomass, ethanol and even carbon dioxide.

Emissions Management: As a greenhouse gas, methane is about 27-30 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Visitors can learn how Honeywell’s new Emissions Management Suite helps energy companies reduce and report planned and fugitive emissions data by integrating connected detectors, visualizers, flare gas recovery systems and real-time data analytics into a ready-now, end-to-end plant-wide solution.

Workforce excellence and safety: Supporting regional customers’ requirements for local workforce advancement and the highest standards of safety, Honeywell will also showcase a portfolio of workforce training, simulation and connected worker systems including safety wearables, voice systems and portable gas detection, to maximize productivity and safety of field-based operations.

