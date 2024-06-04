DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – As part of its more than seven-decade commitment to the Kingdom, Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has opened its first assembly line dedicated to Fire Alarm and Building Management solutions in Saudi Arabia. The facility, located in Dhahran, marks a significant expansion of Honeywell’s Building Automation capabilities in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region.

The new facility will provide local and regional markets with Saudi-made products that adhere to the highest local and international industry standards. This initiative underscores Honeywell’s strategy to increase localization in Saudi Arabia, in areas that align to the company’s focus on three compelling global megatrends, including the energy transition, automation and the future of aviation.

The new facility will streamline the delivery process of world-class building automation and critical safety technologies, enabling faster and more efficient distribution of products to customers throughout the region.

“Around the world, and especially within this region, we are seeing clear alignment between national visions and goals and the need for safer, efficient, smart and sustainable infrastructure,” said Phil Daniell, VP and GM of Honeywell - Business Automation in Middle East, Turkey and Africa. “Urban populations are increasing, and through automation technologies we are able to help cater to this expanded need while helping to tackle carbon emissions and driving efficiency through smarter and safer technology.”

Abdullah Al-Juffali, Honeywell country president of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, commented: “"This new facility represents a significant milestone in Honeywell’s journey within the Kingdom. It not only enhances our capability to serve our customers with locally manufactured solutions, but also solidifies our commitment to contributing to the Kingdom’s industrial and technological advancements."

Honeywell is poised to meet the growing demands of the Middle East’s building automation market, reinforcing its leadership in providing innovative and reliable safety and control solutions that drive economic efficiency and technological progress in the region.

Honeywell has been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years and today operates from nine locations across Saudi Arabia, with activities spanning advanced research and development, manufacturing, sales and administration. Approximately 50% of Honeywell’s Saudi-led local workforce are Saudi nationals.

