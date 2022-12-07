ALGIERS, Algeria:-- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sonatrach, Algeria’s state hydrocarbon company, to enable both companies to explore opportunities to advance the sustainability and digitalization of Algeria’s energy sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, the companies will identify future opportunities for the deployment of Honeywell technologies and best practices across Sonatrach’s operations, which may include carbon capture solutions and digital technologies designed to reduce the energy intensity and improve overall efficiency of plant operations.

Honeywell will also work with Sonatrach on additional digitalization initiatives that could advance predictive maintenance, system lifecycle management and operational and cybersecurity upgrades across Sonatrach’s infrastructure.

The MoU was signed at Sonatrach’s headquarters by Mohamed Daoud, Procurement and Logistics Corporate Director at Sonatrach, and Meziane Ghaoui, general manager North Africa, Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, in the presence of Toufik Hakkar, CEO of Sonatrach and Mohammed Mohaisen, president and CEO of Honeywell Middle East and North Africa.

The MoU will enable Honeywell and Sonatrach to identify possible opportunities to advance the localization of technology and talent across Algeria’s energy sector. It is anticipated that this could include a new training and skills development partnership to advance local workforce capabilities to better support the energy needs of Algeria and the African continent.

“Algeria continues to be an important market for Honeywell and we remain committed to supporting the country’s ambitions for local-led advancement of critical sectors of its economy,” commented Mohammed Mohaisen. “Sonatrach is focused on making the right technology investments under these ambitions to advance its operations in key areas, including digitalization and sustainability, and we are delighted to be collaborating with them to explore opportunities to support this objective.”

Honeywell is a world leader in sustainability-related innovation, combining this capability with a long legacy in technology for the digitalization of industries as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While pursuing its own goal of becoming carbon neutral across its operations and facilities by 2035, Honeywell is supporting similar sustainability initiatives declared by nations, and their industries, across the Middle East and North Africa.

-Ends-

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a global technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.