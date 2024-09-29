Hometown Developments, leveraging its commitment to excellence and collaboration with robust local and international partners, has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Chapman Taylor. This partnership will focus on urban planning and architectural design for the company’s upcoming projects, beginning with significant developments in East and West Cairo, as well as New Nasser City in Assiut.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Mr. Diaa El-Din Farag, Chairman of Hometown Developments, and Mr. Jan Dijkema, representative of Chapman Taylor, in the presence of representatives from both companies during a press conference held to announce this significant collaboration, which adds to their current successes.

In this regard, Mr. Diaa El-Din Farag, Chairman of Hometown Developments, highlighted the importance of the collaboration with one of the leading global companies specialized in providing high-quality designs in urban planning and interior design, which has a strong track record and extensive experience in its field. Chapman Taylor has successfully delivered diverse works on innovative projects across various sectors for global entities.

Farag said that this agreement is part of the company's plan to offer its clients Egyptian projects that compete on a global scale, which not only enhances the company's successes and track record but also provides the best real estate opportunity for clients in the market. This partnership allows them to own a property with a global vision. He noted that the collaboration with Chapman Taylor will begin with projects in east and west Cairo, as well as New Nasser City, with details to be announced soon.

He noted, "This collaboration is a significant step towards realizing our vision of delivering innovative projects that reflect the highest standards of quality and design. The partnership with Chapman Taylor will lead to the development of innovative real estate projects that will contribute to the real estate market, enhancing our track record and meeting our clients' aspirations."

He further pointed out that Hometown Developments has a diverse portfolio of projects in New Administrative Capital and in west Assiut, specifically in New Nasser City. The company has various projects in the New Administrative Capital, including the Zaha Park project, which is located in the MU23 area of the New Administrative Capital, directly on AlAmal Axis and between residential neighborhoods R2 and R3. This project will be the first commercial development to be delivered in that area and consists of a ground floor and nine floors, with the company achieving a strong execution rate of over 95% for the project.

He added that the company has achieved a high execution rate for the Lafayette Mall, which is a commercial and entertainment development stretches over 43,000 sqm. The project is located in one of the best sites in the downtown area, directly opposite the St Regis Almasa hotel on plot number 1, adjacent to the central monorail station. It consists of a ground floor and five additional floors, as well as two basements.

The company is also developing Udora project in the New Administrative Capital, located in a prime and dynamic area at its core. Specifically, it sits directly across from the the St Regis Almasa hotel and is just two minutes from major landmarks like the central station and the financial and governmental district. This strategic positioning makes it an ideal destination for shopping and entertainment, with execution rates for these projects reaching as high as 95% in some instances, he explained.

Farag revealed that the company is continuously seeking new investment opportunities and successful partnerships to enhance the investment value of its projects. This effort is in parallel with increasing construction rates of its existing projects, ensuring the company remains committed to its clients and can deliver on time.

Mr. Jan Dijkema, a representative of Chapman Taylor, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with one of the leading companies in Egypt’s real estate market, Hometown Developments. We are confident in our ability to achieve a comprehensive and strategic cooperation between both companies, and we look forward to implementing this strategic partnership in Hometown’s projects. We promise to deliver outstanding work and impressive designs for the projects we will be involved in."

Dijkema disclosed that the Egyptian real estate market is characterized by promising investment opportunities and strong competition among companies, contributing to enriching this market. Amidst this competition, Chapman Taylor carefully selects its partners to ensure their vision and business strategy align with Chapman Taylor's objectives.

He explained that Chapman Taylor was founded in 1959 in the United Kingdom and has evolved into a globally leading company in the fields of architecture and design, operating in over 15 international offices across Europe and Asia.

What distinguishes Chapman Taylor from other firms is its unique combination of international expertise and local insight, along with a collaborative design approach. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation in all its projects. Notably, Chapman Taylor has been involved in several prominent projects in the local market, such as Gaia Resort, Park Street, and Magnom Towers.