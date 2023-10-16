The Dubai-based company has a strategic global talent acquisition program for the Show Division, which has attracted recent recruits from global powerhouses



BUREAU BÉATRICE has recently announced its Paris representation and plans to have a physical presence in Asia



BUREAU BÉATRICE has fast become the go-to for Creative Technology including, Augmented Reality, Mobile Gaming App Development, wearable technology, ‘retailtainment’, and Virtual Reality; it delivers high-quality luxury products, exceeding its customers' expectations, for brands such as Nakheel, Richard Mille, Aramco, and Tiffany & Co.



Dubai, UAE: BUREAU BÉATRICE, the luxury creative technology company that is redefining the experiential landscape, is proud to announce a momentous period of growth and innovation, as well as the launch of its Show Division. Founded by two creative mavericks Kevin Alderweireldt (CEO) and Jon S Maloy (Chief Creative Officer), BUREAU BÉATRICE is making waves in the industry with its extraordinary growth and ground-breaking innovations.



BUREAU BÉATRICE’s growth is not just in numbers but also in its creative and technological capabilities. The expansion of its creative technology team has allowed the company to develop proprietary programs for live content generation, pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing. The new Show Division allows the business to take its offering for clients one step further, into physical events and shows.



Under the guidance of CCO Jon S. Maloy the division strategically identifies and handpicks key moments and significant activities where the division's expertise can be deployed across the region and around the world, depending on requests from partners who are seeking creative prowess. The most recent example of its Show Division can be seen in the current Formula 1 racing championship; BUREAU BÉATRICE is currently traveling the world with its client Aramco executing a VIP mixed reality experience in each F1 host city.



What also sets BUREAU BÉATRICE apart is its global approach to talent acquisition. To support executing quality-focused campaigns, the company has strategically hired top-flight professionals to join its ‘Show Division’; it boasts a team with experience from iconic names such as Disney, Pixar, Ubisoft, and some of the world's leading video game studios. From its humble beginnings with just six team members in December 2022, the company has expanded exponentially, now boasting a diverse team of 32 creative and technological professionals, revolutionizing the creative landscape.



In a short span, BUREAU BÉATRICE has executed campaigns in over 30 countries across the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a global creative force. As part of its expansion strategy, the company has recently established a larger office in Dubai’s Design District, and opened a representation office in Paris, focusing on strengthening ties with luxury brands, their core clients. Building on recent successes and fuelled by unwavering passion, BUREAU BÉATRICE is poised to expand further into the Middle East and the Far East. The company’s upcoming plans include opening an office in Singapore and launching a state-of-the-art 3D VFX Studio in Asia.



Kevin Alderweireldt, Co-Founder and CEO of BUREAU BÉATRICE, commented on this remarkable journey, saying, "At BUREAU BÉATRICE, we are constantly inspired to push creative boundaries and surprise our clients with concepts that they may have never thought of. We believe that culture is the lifeblood of our organization, and that people excel when they're passionate about what they do. Our success in executing coveted campaigns and clients isn't solely attributed to my co-founder Jon and me; it's a testament to our esteemed team members who collaborate to turn dreams into reality. Our ability to be innovative is stronger than before, and our dedication to producing high-quality work remains steadfast. We ensure our clients receive nothing less than a masterpiece of luxury.



"With the launch of our new Show Division, we ensure the concept is executed with our team overseeing every inch and detail, from beginning to end. This allows us to maintain control of the quality and the narrative of the content we create. Whether it's a bespoke event for a luxury fashion brand, an immersive experience for a watch brand, or an unforgettable showcase for a global event, we have unlocked the true potential of immersive experiences. We have successfully blended creativity and technology, with a primary emphasis on prioritizing creativity, while utilizing technology as a means to harness the innate creative brilliance within us as humans," he added.



BUREAU BÉATRICE has consistently demonstrated its prowess in delivering impactful and innovative campaigns across a range of industries. One of the company's standout achievements includes a whimsical Ramadan campaign with CHAUMET, featuring 82 screens in Riyadh Boulevard Park in Saudi Arabia, witnessed by 100,000 spectators. BUREAU BÉATRICE also played a pivotal role in the launch of Palm Jebel Ali, a landmark project by Nakheel Properties, which included a magnificent show for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their work on the ‘Tiffany & Co. - Follow the Bird’ campaign, (a world first for the brand) showcased their ability to create immersive and visually captivating experiences for luxury brands, effectively drawing customers into the world of Tiffany. Similarly, their ‘Richard Mille Art in the Gulf’ project demonstrated their expertise in blending art and luxury, offering a unique perspective on Richard Mille's products.



BUREAU BÉATRICE’s growth and dedication to creativity and innovation have solidified its position as a global leader in the creative technology industry. With a team of trailblazers, they continue to craft exceptional experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a belief that creativity comes first and technology second, BUREAU BÉATRICE is committed to discovering novel, innovative, and creative approaches that redefine experiential moments that enhance the interaction between brands and their audience - all while looking through the lens of luxury. For the Co-Founders of BUREAU BÉATRICE, luxury is not just a fleeting concept, but a living, breathing culture that surrounds us. It's a culture that is in a constant state of evolution, adapting to the changing world, that will be seen in the history books for the years to come.



