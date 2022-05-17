Dubai: Bliss Flower Boutique, the UAE’s premier flower destination since 2008, today announces the expansion of its operations in the GCC, with new retail services available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Bliss KSA is now open with a new boutique in the Al Mohammadiyyah district in Riyadh, while Bliss Qatar will operate through a digital platform launching in June before unveiling its own boutique later this year.

The very first openings for the homegrown brand outside of the UAE, the new locations will provide the same range of services and standard of unrivaled quality as Bliss’ UAE offering, with a team of skilled florists to execute each project meticulously. As well as offering single highly personal floral arrangements, services include installations for the corporate environment, private parties, events, weekly contract flowers or chic and sophisticated concepts for weddings.

“We are so thankful to our clients in the UAE for their continuous loyalty and support over the past 14 years and we could not be more thrilled to be launching in Saudi Arabia and Qatar this year. We are extremely proud to have an amazing team that bring their passion to work each and every day and we look forward to delivering the same standards of quality and consistency to our new customers in the region,” said Abbey Dean Co-founder and Creative Director of Bliss Flower Boutique.

New Zealand native Abbey Dean moved to the UAE in 2006, where she worked as head florist at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel before starting Bliss Flower Boutique with her business partner Irish-born Michael Lennon in 2008. With 11 locations accross Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Bliss Flower Boutique is now a homegrown success story, delivering unrivaled quality and expertise to an impressive range of clients across the country for over a decade. Renowned for creating glamorous premium bouquets, Bliss caters to a select audience with the top of the fashion, music, events and corporate world, lending their creative expertise to corporate offices, design showrooms, luxury fashion outlets, restaurants, bars & hotels throughout the UAE.

Location:

7060 Takhasussi Street

Al Mohammadiyyah

Riyadh, 12362 KSA

Opening Hours:

8am - 10pm Sat - Thurs

2pm - 11pm Fri

Bliss Flower Boutique Doha

-Ends-

Bliss Flower Boutique Riyadh

Email: riyadh@blissflowersksa.com

Email for general enquiries: Doha@blissflowersqa.com

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/blissflowersuae/

Instagram: @blissflowerboutique

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlissFlowersDesignUae