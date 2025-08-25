● Round led by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Impact46 with support from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Rua Growth Fund, anb seed, MoreThan Capital, with returning participation from Salica Oryx Fund and Dubai Future District Fund



● The United Arab Emirates and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s property markets are growing by 8.66% and 8.77% annually through 2030, and Holo is set for GCC expansion to support the region’s rising home ownership.

Dubai, UAE - Holo, a fintech platform reinventing how people buy homes in the UAE, has announced that it has raised $22 million in one of the largest Series A rounds in the GCC in 2025. The investment round was led by Saudi Arabia’s Impact46, with support from Mubadala Investment Company “Mubadala”, an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, as well as participation from Saudi institutional investors, Rua Growth Fund, anb seed, and MoreThan Capital, with the participation of returning investors Salica Oryx Fund and Dubai Future District Fund.

The UAE continues to lead the region with bold strides in urban innovation, setting new benchmarks with its residential property market with the overall market value projected to surge from $143 billion in 2025 to $217 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 8.66% . Key national initiatives such as Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, Abu Dhabi’s smart city strategy, and multiple blockchain-based land registry programs are accelerating the transition toward more tech-integrated real estate services.

With Saudi Arabia doubling down on proptech and housing reform, Holo is well-positioned to meet rising demand for tech-enabled homeownership solutions. The Kingdom’s residential property market is estimated at $203 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $310 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period (2025-2030) . The nation’s strong population, increased mortgage penetration, and housing initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030 are fuelling this upwards trajectory, alongside smart city developments like Riyadh Digital City and a national push toward digital transformation.

Michael Hunter & Arran Summerhill, Co-Founders of Holo, stated: “At Holo, we’ve always believed that buying a home shouldn’t be complicated. With this raise, we’re not only scaling across borders, but also scaling trust, simplicity, and access to homeownership. Our profitability in the UAE has given us the strength and confidence to invest ambitiously in high-growth markets like Saudi Arabia. The momentum around homeownership and digital transformation is only accelerating as the Kingdom inches closer towards achieving Vision 2030. The vision is regional, and with backing from world-class investors, we’re in a prime position to keep raising the bar for how home-buying should work—faster, smarter, and built around the customer. With a mindset around technology being the engine behind everything we do, this has been the driving force behind our vision as we’ve remained focused on building a platform that eliminates the stress, confusion and guesswork of home-buying.”

The funding will also support Holo’s internal growth, strengthening its product and teams with an elevated ability to invest in top regional talent. With operations in both the UAE and KSA, the fintech innovator is firmly focused on building inclusive, future-ready teams that showcase the diversity of the markets it serves. As the region continues embracing digitisation, Holo is leading the charge by merging fintech innovation with real-world impact.

With prominent investors like Impact46, Mubadala, and Dubai Future District Fund contributing to the strategic funding, each brings deep sector knowledge and strategic market access to cement Holo’s role as one of the Middle East’s most influential fintech ventures. Moreover, it also reinforces the growing stature of Holo in the fintech and proptech ecosystem while indicating a broader shift in the region’s evolving real estate landscape.

Basmah AlSinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46, commented: “Holo is bringing much-needed clarity to a process that’s long been opaque. By streamlining access to lenders and giving users full control of their home financing journey, they’re reshaping how people buy homes across the region. Their expansion into Saudi reflects a bigger shift in consumer expectations — and the rising demand for seamless, tech-driven ownership experiences. As lead investors, this partnership aligns deeply with our thesis: backing real solutions, built by sharp founders, for markets that are moving fast.”

Ali Al Mheiri, Executive Director of UAE Diversified Assets at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, commented: “Our investment in Holo comes from our belief in the strength of its vision, leadership, and ability to reshape how people navigate the home-buying journey. It also reflects our confidence in the UAE’s strong and resilient real estate market, and the growing role of fintech in shaping the future of property ownership across the region. At Mubadala, we are committed to backing innovative platforms that align with our mandate to deliver economic diversification. This partnership is a strong example of how collaboration can accelerate the UAE’s economic transformation and unlock real value for communities through technology-driven solutions.”

Turki Aljoaib, Managing Partner, Rua Growth Fund, stated: “Holo is tackling a critical market need by digitizing and democratizing access to mortgages, especially as Saudi Arabia opens its real estate market to foreign investors and first-time homeowners. With a platform built on trust, simplicity, and regulatory alignment, Holo is uniquely positioned to serve a new wave of buyers navigating the Kingdom’s evolving property landscape. We’re proud to back a team building the fintech infrastructure for a more inclusive and accessible future of homeownership in the region.”

As Holo enters a new chapter of growth, it remains focused on its core mission of making homeownership simpler, smarter and more accessible for everyone. With a world-class team and the backing of leading regional investors, Holo is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of property ownership in the MENA region.

About Holo:

Holo is a MENA-based fintech company on a mission to transform how people buy homes in the Middle East, with operations in Riyadh and the UAE. Launched in 2020, it introduced the region’s first fully digital mortgage platform, offering users instant access to over 20 lenders and a seamless journey from pre-approval to financing. Built on proprietary technology and powered by independent mortgage advisors, Holo has supported more than 80,000 clients to date, processing over 1 billion dirhams in transactions monthly, removing complexity, improving transparency, and delivering speed and peace of mind in a traditionally fragmented process. To further enhance the user experience, Holo combines digital mortgage services with tailored property assistance to simplify the entire journey. Through a curated network of real estate agency partners, buyers can access end-to-end support, from shortlisting the right properties to finalising the deal.

In addition to that, Holo provides the HUB by Holo app, a dedicated platform that brings every step of the mortgage process for agents into one place, making it easier for them to stay informed, connected and in control of their buyer’s progress. As Holo scales across MENA, beginning with Saudi Arabia, it continues to evolve its platform to provide a more connected, empowering homebuying experience, driven by data, guided by expertise, and designed around the buyer.



For more information about Holo, please visit useholo.com

About Mubadala:

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s US$330 billion (AED 1,212 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Impact46

Impact46 is an innovation-driven, CMA-licensed asset management firm managing over SAR 2.8 billion in alternative investments.

Based in Saudi Arabia, the firm delivers institutional-grade investment products across venture capital, private credit, and capital markets. With deep regional expertise and disciplined execution, Impact46 invests alongside institutions, corporates, and family offices to create long-term value and unlock new opportunities. Today, the firm plays a growing role in enabling strategic sectors — including the launch of a SAR 150 million gaming fund and an expanding credit advisory practice for institutional and growth-stage clients.

About Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF)

The Dubai Future District Fund is a venture capital fund anchored by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). The Fund invests in startups and VC funds building the future economy of Dubai and the broader MENA region. DFDF plays a dual role as both a Fund of Funds and a direct investor, with a core focus on innovation, sustainability, and long-term impact.



